"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
CHOSEN, THE WHOLE SHEBANG and More Set for American Theater Group's Spotlight on NJ Reading Series
Performances will run December 16-20th.
American Theater Group, in partnership with the Union Arts Center, will present its next Spotlight on NJ play reading event, featuring works by New Jersey playwrights at the DMK Black Box Theater at the Union Arts Center from December 16-20.
The ongoing series, launched in July 2026, was developed to highlight new work by New Jersey playwrights. The upcoming readings will include ChoSen by Thomas West on Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm; 6 Million Jews Didn't Die For You To..., a one-woman show written and performed by Jana Krumholtz, on Friday, December 18 at 7pm; and The Whole Shebang by Charlotte Cohn and Jason Odell Williams on Sunday, December 20 at 7pm. Tickets are $10 for one reading and $25 for a three-day pass.
ChoSen
ChoSen takes place in 1954 in Mansfield, Ohio. Minnie Yakamura, a Japanese American nurse, is starting her first job caring for Chuck Shults, a paraplegic Korean War veteran who is scarred both physically and emotionally by an incident he refuses to discuss. Chuck’s mother, Alma, leaves for her factory job, leaving Minnie alone with her son. Minnie finds Chuck in a state of neglect, but caring for him proves harder than she expected.
Minnie and Chuck begin as adversaries, but a struggle leads to an incident that changes their relationship. Minnie reveals that she spent her childhood in a federal internment camp during World War II. Their conflict gradually turns into affection, but an unexpected visitor changes the course of their lives.
6 Million Jews Didn't Die For You To...
6 Million Jews Didn't Die For You To... follows a woman who dreams of becoming a dancer but struggles with the expectations of her family, shaped by the experiences of Holocaust survivors. Raised by grandparents who both survived Auschwitz, she must navigate the weight of inherited trauma while pursuing her own identity and ambitions.
The Whole Shebang
The Whole Shebang is a dark comedy exploring climate denial, inherited beliefs, and the consequences of refusing to confront change. Set in the flood-threatened town of Martins Ferry, Ohio, the play follows Kate, a straight-A high school senior who walks out of her AP Science class after a lecture on climate change.
As storms intensify and the town begins to flood, Kate faces conflicting messages from her teacher, family, and a right-wing radio host. Torn between loyalty to her late father, a coal worker who dismissed climate change as a hoax, and the reality unfolding around her, Kate must decide what she believes and whether she is willing to change her mind.
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