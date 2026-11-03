Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves to Honor John Coltrane's Legacy at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present a meeting of jazz artists as the Branford Marsalis Quartet joins five-time GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves on Saturday, April 10, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.



Honoring the centennial legacy of John Coltrane, this collaboration celebrates the lyrical beauty, emotional depth and enduring artistry of his seminal 1963 recording, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Marsalis and Reeves bring their own interpretive authority to John Coltrane's repertoire, illuminating its elegance while opening new possibilities for expression.

Branford Marsalis, a three-time GRAMMY Award winner and NEA Jazz Master, has shaped contemporary music across more than four decades as a saxophonist, composer, bandleader and educator. His achievements extend from the concert stage to Broadway and film, earning Tony and Primetime Emmy nominations. His screen compositions include scores for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Rustin and Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.

Founded in 1986, his quartet is celebrated for its remarkable ensemble rapport, rhythmic sophistication and adventurous approach to both original compositions and the jazz canon.

Dianne Reeves, also an NEA Jazz Master, ranks among the foremost vocal artists of her generation. Her five GRAMMY Awards include recognition for the soundtrack to George Clooney's Good Night, and Good Luck, in which she also appeared. The inaugural Creative Chair for Jazz of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Reeves has performed with the Berlin Philharmonic under Sir Simon Rattle and recorded with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under Daniel Barenboim. She holds honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music and The Juilliard School. Her extraordinary command of phrasing, improvisation and musical storytelling gives each performance a singular expressive power.





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