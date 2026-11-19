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Bergen County Players Will Host Royal Tea Party Sweepstakes for RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
Nancy Feldman, business manager at the community theater, said the production is intended as a holiday memory for local families.
Bergen County Players has announced a royal promotion celebrating its upcoming production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell.
Any family that purchases tickets to any of the Saturday evening performances starting at 7:30 PM will automatically be entered into a grand prize sweepstakes to win a Private Royal Tea Party with Cinderella, Prince Charming, and the Fairy Godmother. The lucky winning child will be invited to bring up to five friends to join them for an unforgettable afternoon featuring royal refreshments, themed activities, interactive storytime, and exclusive photo opportunities with the beloved characters.
In addition to the sweepstakes entry, the magic begins right at the theater. Every child attending any Saturday evening performance will receive a special Holiday Royal Giveaway at the door to commemorate their evening at the ball.
"We want Cinderella to be more than just a night at the theater-we want it to be a core holiday memory for local families," said Nancy Feldman, Business Manager at Bergen County Players. "Between the royal giveaways at our Saturday night shows and the chance to host a private tea party with Cinderella, we're thrilled to bring the enchantment of this timeless story directly to our youngest audience members.
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella runs from December 5 through December 20 at the Little Firehouse Theatre, located at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ. Performances run Friday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM. Tickets are $35 for adults and $21 for children and students (21 and under with valid ID).
How to Enter
No separate entry form is required. Every family ticket order placed for a Saturday evening performance of Cinderella is automatically entered into the Royal Tea Party sweepstakes. The winner will be selected at random and notified on December 20, with the big event scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon date and time."
Tickets may be purchased online up to two hours before showtime online, by phone at 201-261-4200, or at the box office window starting one hour prior to curtain. The 100-minute production is restricted to ages three and up and will have a cast meet-and-greet after every performance.
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