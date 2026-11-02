Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert to Feature Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White and Melba Moore at NJPAC

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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will host Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert on Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. This special one-night only all-star celebration is part of NJPAC's 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival (Nov 6-22). Several of today's leading Broadway stars and vocalists unite for a spectacular birthday bash performing songs from Vereen's career on Broadway, film and TV. On stage or screen, performance toasting the legendary actor/dancer/singer Vereen (b. 10.10.46) has been at the center of American cultural history.

Performances by: Ben Vereen, vocals (Pippin, Hair, Fosse, Wicked); Karrin Allyson, vocals (5-time Grammy nominee); Shoshana Bean, vocals (Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, The Lost Boys); Melba Moore, vocals (Hair, Purlie, Les Miserables); Stephanie Pope, vocals (Chicago, Fosse, Kiss of the Spider Woman); Brian Stokes Mitchell, vocals (Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime); Lillias White, vocals (The Life, Dreamgirls, Fela!, Hadestown); Andy Farber Orchestra; and more TBA…

Ben Vereen has appeared in some of the most groundbreaking works in musical theater and film. He originated Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, won a Tony Award for Pippin and appeared in everything from Hair to Fosse to Wicked. In addition, there have been his roles in the Bob Fosse film All That Jazz, the landmark TV series Roots and the 2026 hit series The Gray House. His recent work includes co-starring last year in “The Gray House” (produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman) on Amazon Prime; he played a regular role on CBS's 'B Positive'; and Vereen guest-starred in “The Good Fight” as Frederick Douglass. He released the song and video 'We Sing For Ukraine' (benefiting UNICEF and Abundance International), and made appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS's Welcome Back Broadway. Ben also worked on the new Broadway musical Reflections.

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