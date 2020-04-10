BWW Interview: Artistic Director, John J. Wooten of PREMIERE STAGES

We are pleased to continue our series of interviews with theatre professionals who have helmed great shows in the Garden State. Artistic Director, John J. Wooten of Premiere Stages in Union talks about the theatre, how they are coping with the Covid-19 outbreak, and their plans for the future.

As the Producing Artistic Director of Premiere Stages at Kean University, John has developed and directed numerous critically-acclaimed productions of new plays, many of which were subsequently published, including Dark Part of the Forest, Any Other Name, ODD, Soldier's Heart, The Beautiful Dark and The Good Counselor. The latter two productions were also honored by the American Theatre Critics Association, along with the sold-out run of Follow Me to Nellie's, Dominique Morisseau's first play. New Jersey Premieres he has directed, at Premiere Stages and elsewhere, include Rabbit Hole, Snakebit, Boy Gets Girl, Soldier's Heart, Shmulnik's Waltz and Skeleton Crew. John is also the Director of Arts Programming for the University, supervising theatre management and programming operations at Kean. Plays he has authored have been produced commercially Off-Broadway, internationally and in regional theaters across America. Published plays include: Trophies (Dramatists Play Service), Humbug (Samuel French), The Role of Della (Playscripts, Inc.), and Kiss the Bride (Dramatic Publishing Company). John wrote the screenplays for The Role of Della (Toronto, Ft. Lauderdale, Cleveland and DC Film Festivals) and Cat in the Pan (Montreal Film Festival). Awards: NJSCA Playwriting Fellowship, a Best New Play Nomination from the American Theatre Critics Association, multiple Best Director nominations from the Newark Star-Ledger and - for his work with Premiere - a 2014 NJ Family & Children's Services' Champion for Children Award, the 2015 Award of Excellence from the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the 2017 NJ Cultural Access Leadership Award. John currently serves as the Board Chair for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

We appreciate John's responses to our questions and his important insights.

Tell us about Premiere Stages' unique collaboration with Kean University.

Premiere Stages is the professional Equity theatre in residence at Kean University. We are a full program of Kean and work closely with numerous programs on campus to provide opportunities for students and the greater campus community. Each objective in the Premiere Stages Long Range Strategic Plan aligns closely with a specific objective in Kean's Strategic Plan.

Through our Premiere Artists program, Kean students participate in paid summer internships and master classes. Through the Premiere Play Festival, students and alumni earn points toward their Equity cards, compete for available non-Equity roles in productions, and participate as paid understudies. Students and alumni submit to the annual Bauer Boucher Awards and winners are afforded cash prizes, professional public readings of their plays, and access to a professional director, dramaturg and Equity actors. Premiere also supports the Theatre Conservatory with the Kean Acting Showcase in NYC, which affords students the opportunity to audition for industry professionals. Through a unique partnership with the International Emmy Awards Conference, students and alumni participate in the annual NYC reading of the Ustinov Screenwriting Competition and are afforded the opportunity to network with television producers from around the world.

As our Play Festival is focused on topical and issue-oriented plays, we also partner with numerous programs on campus each year to help support curriculums, provide talk-backs featuring Kean faculty who have expertise in the subjects/themes the plays explore, and bring external groups to campus. Examples include our current partnerships with Kean's Holocaust Resource Center to bring students to the upcoming presentation of Pushcart Players' The Last Butterfly and with the Liberty Hall Museum to produce new plays about New Jersey history through our Liberty Live collaboration.

As the Producing Artistic Director of Premiere Stages, working as the theatre's director, and also as a writer, how do these roles complement each other?

My passion as a playwright and director of new work is tied into everything we do. The majority of plays that are professionally produced by Premiere Stages are new plays selected through our Play Festival or Liberty Live Commission. It is extremely important to me that new plays are given the attention they deserve while they are still topical and relevant. Too many plays linger in development limbo, afforded readings and workshops but rarely full productions. At Premiere, we commit to producing plays in the same season that we provide the reading. We are also sensitive that very few theaters are interested in second productions. While some playwrights prefer to have their first production at Premiere Stages billed as a "World Premiere", many ask to retain that branding for theaters who only produce new plays if they are granted that billing. This has allowed multiple plays that have been produced by Premiere Stages to continue to have a life, including plays which have gone on to have rolling World Premieres through NNPN.

We also offer playwriting residencies to students of all ages for schools and organizations across the state. And we partner with organizations, including the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Matheny Arts Access and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts to showcase the work of professional and amateur writers.

I also teach Playwriting for Kean and worked with two fantastic individuals - W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher - to create a new program, modeled after the Premiere Play Festival, to encourage and cultivate Kean students and alumni playwrights.

We'd love to know more about your position as the Board Chair for New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

I have been on the board on NJTA for over twenty-five years but the last few as Board Chair have been the most rewarding. John McEwen does an excellent job as the executive director of the organization and involves the board in every phase of operations. As Chair, I participate in finance, governance, planning, programming and membership meetings and help John and the rest of the Board move the organization forward, supporting John and his top-notch staff as needed. It is a terrific group of people and I am honored to be able to support the NJTA mission in any way I can.

Premiere Stages has staged some incredible productions. How have your audiences reacted to some of the recent shows?

Our audiences are fiercely loyal and supportive and more importantly, they love and support new work. Our readings consistently have waiting lists and our productions often sell out. Our recent production of Yasmina's Necklace set a new attendance record.

How is your company adapting to the current times with the Covid-19 outbreak?

Given how uncertain things are in the current climate, it would be easy to close up shop and cancel the season. But I firmly believe that with every challenge comes opportunity. That is why I am not only committed to maintaining our commitment to writers during this crisis, but to increasing it. We are offering a new initiative - The Senior Endeavor Awards - which is specifically geared to artists who are at high risk during this Pandemic, while also serving the next generation of artists who will lead us through it. We are also exploring some new virtual approaches to our educational programming and are building in contingency plans for our upcoming season that allows us to move forward in a proactive but responsible manner.

How can your patrons continue to support the theatre?

I was pleased to see that the tax-deductible gift limit has been increased to $300. We are hoping that patrons will take advantage of that benefit and contribute to Premiere Stages so we can ensure that we can hit the ground running when the social distancing restrictions have been lifted. But the best way to support Premiere Stages and our participating artists is to rejoin us at Kean once it is safe to return. I am confident that together, we will come back stronger than ever.

We know you have great plans ahead. Can you share some of them with our readers?

In addition to the new Senior Endeavor Awards, we will be bringing back some of our patrons' favorite playwrights as part of Four Centuries in a Weekend in October. We are also keeping our commitment to our playwrights who were selected as finalists in 2020 and producing a full production of the 2019/20 Liberty Live Commission, Robey by Joe Sutton in September. I am super excited about sharing the complete season lineup soon - stay tuned!

Anything else, absolutely anything you'd like BWW NJ readers to know!

We had 939 submissions to our 2020 Play Festival and we selected five amazing new plays. We can't wait to share them with you!

Premiere Stages is located on the Union Campus of Kean University. For more information visit their web site at http://www.premierestagesatkean.com/. Visit the SEA Webpage: http://www.premierestagesatkean.com/senior-endeavor-awards and Liberty Live: http://www.premierestagesatkean.com/liberty-live-commission.

