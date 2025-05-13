BALAM Dance Theatre to Present BAROQUE DANCE FANTASIES FROM ENGLAND, FRANCE AND SPAIN!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BALAM Dance Theatre will present ‘Baroque Dance Fantasies from England, France and Spain!' at the esteemed Gotham Early Music Scene's Midtown Concerts on Thursday, June 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST at St. Malachy's-The Actors' Chapel, located at 239 West 49th Street, New York, New York. This imaginative program will be presented both live and virtually by Midtown Concerts, a project of Gotham Early Music Scene.

The event is open to the public, and admission is FREE. For people unable to attend the live performance, the program can also be viewed worldwide on June 5 at https://gemsny.org/midtown-live .

BALAM, a New York City-based professional, non-profit dance company, is renowned for its well-researched and imaginative cross-cultural work. Rooted in the opulent and enthralling aesthetics of Balinese theatre, the company presents a contemporary vision of cultural dance by blending ballet, modern dance, and diverse cultural styles from various historic periods.

The program explores themes of love, nature, play, and ritual through the music of Baroque masters Henry Purcell, Jean Baptiste Lully, Francois Couperin, Jean Philippe Rameau, and Antonio Vivaldi. A cast of nine performers will be spotlighted. Guest musicians -- Lisa Terry (violoncello), Dongmyung Ahn (violin), Theresa Salomon (violin), Andrea Andros (viola), Gabe Shuford (harpsichord), and Ryan Closs (Baroque guitar)—will perform the gorgeous music of the master composers. BALAM's dancers – Robin Gilbert, Yumiko Niimi, and Carlos Fittante — will perform in splendid period costumes and striking masks enhanced by the lively sound of castanets. Together, they will inspire a delightful, imaginative ambiance from the Baroque period in England, France, and Spain.

“This exquisite program features captivating Baroque choreography, sumptuous live music, and dazzling masks and costumes. The performance blends historical elegance and charm. Creative surprises include the integration of a Balinese butterfly kite, finger cymbals, and castanets! The public will not want to miss this mesmerizing experience,” said Carlos Fittante, artistic director and president of BALAM Dance Theatre.

