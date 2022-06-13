Axelrod PAC Presents GREAS 50th Anniversary Production On The Jersey Shore

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of one of Broadway's most successful and perennial musicals, GREASE.

Created by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the 1950s-themed teenage dramedy has become as woven into the American zeitgeist as any Rodgers and Hammerstein show and, due to the immense success of its silver screen release in 1971, its soundtrack has been a sing-along staple rivaling any originating from the Great White Way. That being said, many who love the show's toe-tapping, shoo-bopping songs have never seen it live on stage; especially a production not watered down or made 'family friendly' to grace a high school stage.

This summer, Axelrod Performing Arts Center of Deal Park, New Jersey has answered Grease lovers' prayers by presenting a powerhouse professional production from June 3rd through the 19th. Masterfully directed and choreographed by Broadway's Lisa Stevens (CHICAGO, 9 TO 5 The Musical), the Axelrod production feels fresh and enjoyably unpredictable as beloved characters dance, sing and interact in a fully imagined world of satin, denim, and chrome.

In stark contrast to its onscreen incarnation, Axelrod's GREASE cast consists of actual talented teens and recent teens, including captivating couple Isaac Silver (Danny) and Riley Martin (Sandy), bad-girl Sharaé Moultrie (Rizzo) and 'grease-monkey' Garrett Forrestal (Kenickie). This distinctive casting difference makes the themes of young love, tested friendship, and encroaching adulthood feel all the more palpable while providing the group numbers an authentic, youthful exuberance.

Stevens and APAC Artistic Director, Andrew DePrisco, skillfully rounded out the GREASE ensemble with Pink Ladies Vanessa Tarabocchia (Marty), Emily Bordley (Frenchy) and comic breakout Brianna Javis as Jan. Danny's crew, The Burger Palace Boys, include Tony Carrubba (Doody), Beau Bradshaw (Roger) and Andrew Leonforte (Sonny). Other notable supporting cast members include Beatrice Howell as Patty Simcox (the girl you love to hate), Christian Cieri as Eugene (a deftly executed quintessential nerd), Kellyann Ross (Miss Lynch), Nick Lunetta (Vince Fontaine), Lindsay Jorgensen's wonderful abraisive 'Cha-Cha', Elle Ouimet, Tanner Kirol and Gavin Bailey.

Worth the price of admission alone is a showstopping appearance in Act 2 by Jersey Shore music scene favorite Remember Jones as Teen Angel. Jones' divine messenger appears as a glittering, highheeled high priest of hairdos channeling such luminaries as Tina Turner, Elton John, and Donna Summer.

Dont be square! Dust off your saddle-shoes, pamade your pompadour and make your way to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center of Deal Park, New Jersey this weekend for the final performances of this must-see 50th celebration. Tickets are available at www.AxelrodArtsCenter.com or call the box office at 732-531-9106, ext 14.