American Repertory Ballet Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER at Three New Jersey Theaters

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American Repertory Ballet will perform The Nutcracker this holiday season. Performances will run November 27-29 at the McCarter Theatre, December 5-6 at Two River Theater, and December 17-20 at the State Theatre New Jersey.

'The Nutcracker is such a beloved production in our community,' says Julie Diana Hench, Executive Director. 'Generations of families make it part of their holiday tradition each year, with longtime alumni from Princeton Ballet School watching and remembering the steps they danced as children in the cast. It's remarkable to see that kind of warmth and attachment, alongside joyful newcomers who might be experiencing The Nutcracker for the first time.'

Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, the story follows a young girl named Clara, who receives a mysterious holiday gift and embarks on a wondrous adventure. Guided by her Nutcracker Prince, Clara faces an epic battle against mischievous mice, glides through a snow-filled forest, and arrives in the radiant Land of Sweets. There, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier welcome Clara with a series of dazzling dances before she awakens, uncertain whether her magical journey was real or just a dream.

This season, ARB will unveil new production elements within the iconic Party and Battle Scenes, such as a spectacular magically growing Christmas Tree, and larger-than-life masks for the Rats and young Nutcracker Prince.

Created by scenic designer Howard C. Jones, the new tree features over 150 individually controlled LED fixtures, dozens of unique ornaments, and will reach 18 feet tall when fully grown. This redesigned major set piece will modernize the scenery while maintaining the classic, festive, and polished 19th century atmosphere of the production.

Audiences will also delight in new, larger-than-life Rat head costume pieces and a child-sized Nutcracker mask, the latter of which will enable a young Princeton Ballet School (PBS) student to be cast as The Nutcracker Prince alongside Clara, a role also performed by a PBS student. These whimsical production elements have been created by costume and puppet builder Susan Tolis, with assistance and prop detail work by Gino Costabile. Tolis has decades of experience creating specialty masks for dance, theater, film, and TV, including work for Disney and The Muppets.

Design and construction of the tree and theatrical masks were made possible by grants from The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The E.J. Grassmann Trust, and The John A. and Margaret Post Foundation.

American Repertory Ballet's sparkling production of The Nutcracker, once again generously sponsored in part by Bloomberg Philanthropies, showcases the company's professional artists alongside over 100 talented students and Trainees from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet.

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