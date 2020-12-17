Allen and Gray Announce Christmas Special, Raising Money for Family Promise

Award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray announced a free streaming Christmas special, WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS on December 22nd at 8pm and 11pm (ET). All money raised will go directly to the Family Promise non-profit organization.

"WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS is going to be a charming, festive, and fun evening!," says Rachel Elise Johnson (Allen and Gray's Festival Artistic Producer), "It's star studded and jammed packed with amazing musical numbers!"

The show will star Aja Downing (Allen & Gray's LEGENDARY), Nathan Nonhoff (Allen & Gray's BAYARD), Clayton Snyder (Lizzie McGuire), Allegra Edwards (Amazon's Upload), and Matthew MacCaull (Tomorrowland, Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater). Musical guests include; Anthony Chatmon, Meagan Flint, Charity Leanna, Ebony Muse, Leonard Patton, Scott Redman, Nygel Robinson, Angela Smiley, Erin Vanderhyde, Brynn Williams, and Andreas Wyder. All actors are donating their time to this free event in order to raise money for Family Promise.

"Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. Our national movement involves 200,000 volunteers in 200+ communities in 43 states," said Claas Ehlers, Family Promise CEO. "Family Promise delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter, and stabilization services. We have served 1 million family members since our founding more than 30 years ago, and we aspire to change the future for 1 million children by 2030 through our community-based programs."

WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS will be streamed on the Allen and Gray Facebook page on December 22nd at 8pm and 11pm (ET). The event is free with an encouraged donation to Family Promise. Donations can be made at https://donate.familypromise.org/campaign/were-all-in-this-together/c302904.

Allen and Gray are award winning musical theater writers with a bent on social justice and reform. With a penchant for historical accuracy, they created FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical about the 1961 freedom rides, BAYARD: A New Musical about Bayard Rustin's creation of the 1963 March on Washington, and WALT AND ROY about Walt and Roy Disney's startup of the Disney empire in the 1920's - 30's. Their newest musical LEGENDARY is an original story dealing with the silencing women face in the music industry.