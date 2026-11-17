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The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, has announced two upcoming concerts for 2027, featuring Bon Jovi tribute act Always Jovi on January 16 and jazz group Spyro Gyra on March 12.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale Friday, November 20, 2026, at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale scheduled for Thursday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating for both concerts starts at $52.50.

Both performances will take place at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and concerts beginning at 8 p.m.

ALWAYS JOVI – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF BON JOVI – January 16, 2027

Always Jovi, a tribute to the music of Bon Jovi, will perform Saturday, January 16, 2027.

The group is led by New Jersey guitarist and vocalist Steve Brown, known for his work with Trixter, Def Leppard and Ace Frehley. Brown leads an all-star lineup performing songs from Bon Jovi's catalog.

The concert will feature hits including “Livin' on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Always” and “Bed of Roses,” celebrating the music of the New Jersey rock band.

Tickets and additional information are available at skypac.org/always-jovi.

SPYRO GYRA – March 12, 2027

Jazz group Spyro Gyra will perform at The Newton Theatre on Friday, March 12, 2027.

Founded by Jay Beckenstein in Buffalo, New York, the group began as an informal gathering of musicians performing at a weekly Tuesday night jazz jam.

In 2024, Spyro Gyra marked its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of recording and touring. Over the course of its career, the group has released more than 30 albums, earned gold and platinum certifications, and performed more than 10,000 concerts across six continents.

The group continues to tour internationally, bringing its jazz repertoire to audiences around the world.

Tickets and additional information are available at skypac.org/spyro-gyra.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m., following a members-only presale on November 19.

Reserved seating begins at $52.50 for each performance. Both concerts begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit The Newton Theatre.

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