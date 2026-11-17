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Film studio A24 has announced a partnership with the historic community theater Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, New Jersey to celebrate the release of their upcoming film THE DEBUT, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. The venue, which served as the film's primary filming location, will host the fundraiser special screening on Thursday, December 3.

A New Jersey native, Eisenberg will present the film in tribute to the region's vibrant local theater community. Tickets are available now. All proceeds from the evening will support the restoration and preservation of the Brook Arts Center, ensuring this treasured cultural landmark continues to inspire and enrich the community for generations to come.

“We're thrilled to bring THE DEBUT home to the majestic Brook Arts Center, where we shot most of the film,” said writer / director / songwriter Jesse Eisenberg. “Brook Arts Center began as a silent film theater, but Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti will be making up for that on December 3rd!”

Brook Arts Center Executive Director Gail L. Woerner commented, “THE DEBUT is the perfect impetus to kick off our centennial celebration as we journey into the next century. This story is a beautiful reminder that through the arts, we can all find a place where we fit in, a place we can call home.”

About THE DEBUT

When Mona Friedman (Moore) is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director (Giamatti). Only in theaters this December.



Photo Credit: A24”

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 11% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 10% 3 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Phoenix Productions 7% 4 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 7% 5 FINDING NEVERLAND Bellarine Theatre Company 4% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 11% 2 ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Magnolia Productions 8% 3 PRIVATE LIVES Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Bellarine Theatre Company 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 16% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 10% 3 99 Cent Players 9% 4 North Brunswick Drama Group 9% 5 Studio Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 11% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 7% 3 Anthony Viera - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 5% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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