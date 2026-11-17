"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A24 Partners With Brook Arts Center to Present THE DEBUT Screening in Bound Brook
Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti star in THE DEBUT, which will screen at the venue as a fundraiser for the historic theater's centennial.
Film studio A24 has announced a partnership with the historic community theater Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, New Jersey to celebrate the release of their upcoming film THE DEBUT, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. The venue, which served as the film's primary filming location, will host the fundraiser special screening on Thursday, December 3.
A New Jersey native, Eisenberg will present the film in tribute to the region's vibrant local theater community. Tickets are available now. All proceeds from the evening will support the restoration and preservation of the Brook Arts Center, ensuring this treasured cultural landmark continues to inspire and enrich the community for generations to come.
“We're thrilled to bring THE DEBUT home to the majestic Brook Arts Center, where we shot most of the film,” said writer / director / songwriter Jesse Eisenberg. “Brook Arts Center began as a silent film theater, but Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti will be making up for that on December 3rd!”
Brook Arts Center Executive Director Gail L. Woerner commented, “THE DEBUT is the perfect impetus to kick off our centennial celebration as we journey into the next century. This story is a beautiful reminder that through the arts, we can all find a place where we fit in, a place we can call home.”
About THE DEBUT
When Mona Friedman (Moore) is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director (Giamatti). Only in theaters this December.
Photo Credit: A24”
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