A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present A Magical Cirque Christmas on Friday, November 27 at 4:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets start at $48. In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists, and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied, and human potential knows no limits.

The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.

The featured acts include Mark Clearview (MC and magician), Jonathan Rinny (rola bola and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone, juggler Christopher Stoinev, aerialist Melissa James, hand-to-hand acrobatic specialists Jack and Anna, and Iris Ileven, who specializes in hand balance and contortion.

Mark Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada's Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC's popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.

Jonathan Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer, began his career in his family's Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he's wowed audiences worldwide, including a “best act” nod from AGT's Simon Cowell.

Leila Noone is a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX. Las Vegas resident

Christopher Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.

Melissa James combines musical theatre, dance, and circus into one dynamic performance. A former Dance Captain for Chicago, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia, she later collaborated with legendary director Franco Dragone as both an artist and creative. Having headlined productions across the Middle East, the U.K., Asia, Australia, and the U.S., James brings a global perspective and cinematic storytelling to every performance.

Jack and Anna perform hand-to-hand acrobatics, combining elite athleticism with trust, precision, and artistry. Jack is a former Canadian National Champion in Senior Elite Men's Pair with more than 15 years of experience as a base, while Anna graduated from l'Ecole de Cirque de Québec with a concentration in hand-to-hand acrobatics.

Iris Ileven is a Las Vegas-based hand balancer and contortionist who performs elegant, emotionally driven acts that blend strength, flexibility, and expressive artistry.

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