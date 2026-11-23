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Vanguard Theater will present Annie, the Tony Award-winning musical, from December 3 to 20, 2026, at its theater at 180 Bloomfield Avenue in downtown Montclair. The production runs 22 performances across three weeks, with evening and matinee shows.

This production does something the show has never done at Vanguard. Every performance, the featured solo in "NYC" is sung by someone who does not work for the theater. Through a campaign called Star to Be, members of the public submit video auditions, Vanguard's audience votes on the submissions, and the winners take the stage. The call is open to anyone, regardless of age, gender or experience, and submissions close November 27. Company member Brooklyn Stewart performs the role at any performance where no guest is scheduled.

The young performers playing the orphans were cast through an open call rather than drawn from the company's own programs. Some are as young as nine, and they rehearse and perform alongside working professionals, held to the same standard as the adults beside them. That pairing is the point rather than a novelty, and it reflects the company's long-standing commitment to mentorship.

The run also includes three pajama nights, on the Saturday evening performances of December 5, 12 and 19, when audiences are invited to come dressed for the occasion.

Annie features book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. The production is directed and produced by Janeece Freeman Clark, with musical direction by Isabella Mesenbrink and choreography by Katie Claire Bradley, who also serves as assistant director and fight choreographer. Scenic design is by Rodrigo Escalante, lighting design by David Heguy, and costume and wig design by TJ Jenkins.

The cast features Martin Carpenter as Oliver Warbucks, Bri Thomas as Grace Farrell, Emily King Brown as Miss Hannigan, Lawrence Dandridge* as Rooster and Lisa Cortney Benke* as Lily St. Regis. The title role is shared across the run by Thea Ordonez and Camila Pereira, and the orphan roles are double cast. The cast for any given date is listed with that performance when booking.

The production is part of Vanguard's 2026/27 season, which opened with Pipeline and continues with Lynn Nottage's Clyde's and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Performance Schedule

Annie runs December 3 to 20, 2026 at Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Avenue, Second Floor, Montclair, NJ 07042. Running time is 150 minutes.

Thursday, December 3, 10 and 17 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 4, 11 and 18 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 5, 12 and 19 at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 6, 13 and 20 at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Wednesday, December 9 and 16 at 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Pajama nights are the Saturday 7:00 PM performances on December 5, 12 and 19.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Studio Players 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Art House Productions 6% 4 Phoenix Productions 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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