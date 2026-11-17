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This December, Mile Square Theatre will bring back a holiday tradition: A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the novella by Charles Dickens, the show is directed by Michele Danna, with Paul Rigano as Music Director. Performances run Thursday, December 3 through Thursday, December 24, 2026 at MST.

Charles Dickens' holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), live sound effects, and musical underscoring. Set on Christmas Eve, 1946, in Studio One of New York radio station WBFR, the play follows a small ensemble of talented actors as they bring dozens of characters to life, while a Foley artist creates every creak, clank, and rattling chain right before the audience's eyes.

As the familiar story unfolds, three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmases past, present, and yet to come, ultimately helping him discover the true meaning of the holiday.

The cast features Paul Rigano as the Stage Manager, who also provides the Foley effects and serves as Music Director; Nate Betancourt as Harry 'Jazzbo' Haywood, Mick Hilgers as Freddie Filmore, Rory Kelsch as Lana Sherwood, Alyssa Poon as Sally Applewhite, and Mark Swift as Jake Laurents. The production team includes Michele Danna (Director), Lacey Jo Sloat (Stage Manager), Tais Fontanez (Assistant Stage Manager), Allison Esannason (Costume Designer), and Chris D'Angelo (Lighting Designer).

Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $30 for students and for the December 3 preview performance. Runtime is 100 minutes. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 10% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 9% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Drama Geek Studios 4% 5 FINDING NEVERLAND Bellarine Theatre Company 4% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 10% 2 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 5 ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Magnolia Productions 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 13% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 9% 3 North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 4 Studio Players 7% 5 99 Cent Players 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 8% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 6% 3 Anthony Viera - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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