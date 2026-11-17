"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Run at Mile Square Theatre
Performances run Thursday, December 3 through Thursday, December 24, 2026.
This December, Mile Square Theatre will bring back a holiday tradition: A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the novella by Charles Dickens, the show is directed by Michele Danna, with Paul Rigano as Music Director. Performances run Thursday, December 3 through Thursday, December 24, 2026 at MST.
Charles Dickens' holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), live sound effects, and musical underscoring. Set on Christmas Eve, 1946, in Studio One of New York radio station WBFR, the play follows a small ensemble of talented actors as they bring dozens of characters to life, while a Foley artist creates every creak, clank, and rattling chain right before the audience's eyes.
As the familiar story unfolds, three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmases past, present, and yet to come, ultimately helping him discover the true meaning of the holiday.
The cast features Paul Rigano as the Stage Manager, who also provides the Foley effects and serves as Music Director; Nate Betancourt as Harry 'Jazzbo' Haywood, Mick Hilgers as Freddie Filmore, Rory Kelsch as Lana Sherwood, Alyssa Poon as Sally Applewhite, and Mark Swift as Jake Laurents. The production team includes Michele Danna (Director), Lacey Jo Sloat (Stage Manager), Tais Fontanez (Assistant Stage Manager), Allison Esannason (Costume Designer), and Chris D'Angelo (Lighting Designer).
Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $30 for students and for the December 3 preview performance. Runtime is 100 minutes. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
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