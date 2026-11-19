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McCarter Theatre Center will present A Christmas Carol, running December 8–27, 2026. Cameron Knight returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in this beloved McCarter tradition.

Adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, this year's staging features Calista Jones, following her run in McCarter's A Beat of Our Own, and a nine-member Youth Ensemble made up of young performers from across Central Jersey.

The production features colorful Victorian costumes, dancing, music, magic, and an elaborate set inspired by Charles Dickens' classic story. Previews begin Tuesday, December 8; opening night is Friday, December 11; and performances continue through Sunday, December 27.

The experience extends beyond the stage. Local choirs will perform in the lobby before select performances, welcoming audiences with music and adding to the atmosphere.

McCarter will also offer Accessible Performances of A Christmas Carol, including American Sign Language-Interpreted on December 19 at 1 p.m., Audio Described and Open-Captioned on December 20 at 1 p.m., and a Relaxed Performance on December 26 at 3 p.m.

McCarter is partnering with HomeFront to collect donations for local families. Audiences are invited to bring food, hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes, period supplies, formula, and household essentials to the McCarter Box Office. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday, 12–6 p.m., and during performances through December 27.

Cast

The cast features Cameron Knight as Ebenezer Scrooge, Royer Bockus as Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Calista Jones as Christmas Past/Solicitor Cate, Alex Brightwell as Bob Cratchit, Legna Cedillo as Belle/Solicitor Mary, Ian Coulter-Buford as Fred, Gina Daniels as Old Joe, Grayson DeJesus as Jacob Marley, Jamyl Dobson as Christmas Yet to Come/Mr. Fezziwig, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Caroline, Zoe Maroko as Ensemble, Elizabeth Reese as Mrs. Dilber, Jeff Trainor as Carol the Caroler, and Amy Kim Waschke as Margaret Cratchit. Understudies include Tess Ammerman, Jonah Lione, and Daryel T. Monson.

Choirs

Arrive early for caroling in the McCarter lobbies with local community choirs. Performances begin 45 minutes before curtain.

Wednesday, December 9, before the 7:30 p.m. performance

Chapin School Caroling Choir

Friday, December 11, before the 7 p.m. performance

JE Voice Studio Singers

Saturday, December 12, before the 1 p.m. performance

Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart Tartantones

Saturday, December 12, before the 5:30 p.m. performance

Allentown High School Half and Half Choir

Saturday, December 19, before the 5:30 p.m. performance

JE Voice Studio Singers

Tuesday, December 22, before the 7:30 p.m. performance

Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir of Westrick Music Academy

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 4 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Phoenix Productions 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Art House Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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