"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS CAROL 46th Annual Production is Coming to McCarter Theatre Center
Performances will run December 8–27, 2026.
McCarter Theatre Center will present A Christmas Carol, running December 8–27, 2026. Cameron Knight returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in this beloved McCarter tradition.
Adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, this year's staging features Calista Jones, following her run in McCarter's A Beat of Our Own, and a nine-member Youth Ensemble made up of young performers from across Central Jersey.
The production features colorful Victorian costumes, dancing, music, magic, and an elaborate set inspired by Charles Dickens' classic story. Previews begin Tuesday, December 8; opening night is Friday, December 11; and performances continue through Sunday, December 27.
The experience extends beyond the stage. Local choirs will perform in the lobby before select performances, welcoming audiences with music and adding to the atmosphere.
McCarter will also offer Accessible Performances of A Christmas Carol, including American Sign Language-Interpreted on December 19 at 1 p.m., Audio Described and Open-Captioned on December 20 at 1 p.m., and a Relaxed Performance on December 26 at 3 p.m.
McCarter is partnering with HomeFront to collect donations for local families. Audiences are invited to bring food, hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes, period supplies, formula, and household essentials to the McCarter Box Office. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday, 12–6 p.m., and during performances through December 27.
Cast
The cast features Cameron Knight as Ebenezer Scrooge, Royer Bockus as Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Calista Jones as Christmas Past/Solicitor Cate, Alex Brightwell as Bob Cratchit, Legna Cedillo as Belle/Solicitor Mary, Ian Coulter-Buford as Fred, Gina Daniels as Old Joe, Grayson DeJesus as Jacob Marley, Jamyl Dobson as Christmas Yet to Come/Mr. Fezziwig, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Caroline, Zoe Maroko as Ensemble, Elizabeth Reese as Mrs. Dilber, Jeff Trainor as Carol the Caroler, and Amy Kim Waschke as Margaret Cratchit. Understudies include Tess Ammerman, Jonah Lione, and Daryel T. Monson.
Choirs
Arrive early for caroling in the McCarter lobbies with local community choirs. Performances begin 45 minutes before curtain.
Wednesday, December 9, before the 7:30 p.m. performance
Chapin School Caroling Choir
Friday, December 11, before the 7 p.m. performance
JE Voice Studio Singers
Saturday, December 12, before the 1 p.m. performance
Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart Tartantones
Saturday, December 12, before the 5:30 p.m. performance
Allentown High School Half and Half Choir
Saturday, December 19, before the 5:30 p.m. performance
JE Voice Studio Singers
Tuesday, December 22, before the 7:30 p.m. performance
Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir of Westrick Music Academy
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