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1776 Ticket Holders to Receive 30% Discount at Wayne Outback Steakhouse During TLC Production

Maren Sugarman directs the Tony-winning musical 1776, with Joe Elefante as John Adams and Anthony Rotondi as Benjamin Franklin.

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1776 Ticket Holders to Receive 30% Discount at Wayne Outback Steakhouse During TLC Production

The Theater League of Clifton is launching a special promotion with Outback Steakhouse in Wayne, offering audiences of its upcoming production of 1776 a 30% discount on food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages. To take advantage of the promotion, patrons need only present their purchased 1776 ticket at the restaurant's Wayne location at 191 Berdan Avenue, between Friday, November 13, and Sunday, November 15.

The promotion coincides with TLC's November 13-15 production of 1776 at the Wayne Community Center. Directed by Maren Sugarman, the musical will be among the first major theatrical productions at the recently reopened facility, which was closed for more than two months following an electrical fire in July.

Set during the summer of 1776, the musical follows the heated debates of the Continental Congress as its delegates struggle to reach an agreement on American independence. Featuring music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its 1969 Broadway premiere.

Leading the cast are Joe Elefante as John Adams, Anthony Rotondi as Benjamin Franklin and Don Flynn as Thomas Jefferson. The featured cast also includes Kevin Hayes as John Dickinson, Ryan Green as Edward Rutledge, Frank Ortega as Richard Henry Lee, Frank Skokan as John Hancock, Julia Duncan as Abigail Adams and Brittany Reese as Martha Jefferson.

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