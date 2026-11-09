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YOU HAD TO BE THERE Will Screen at the Park Theatre

The film features interviews, archival material and reflections from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers and Dan Aykroyd on the GODSPELL company.

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YOU HAD TO BE THERE Will Screen at the Park Theatre

Before they became household names, an extraordinary collection of young performers shared a Toronto stage in a production of Godspell that would become entertainment history. The acclaimed documentary You Had to Be There revisits that remarkable company, and The Park Theatre will present three screenings Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Screenings take place Friday, November 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Eppes Auditorium; Saturday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the King 4K Screening Room; and Sunday, November 15, at 2:15 p.m. in the King 4K Screening Room. Tickets are $10, with $9 discounted admission for seniors, students, teachers, and active military.

Directed by Nick Davis and executive produced by Judd Apatow, the documentary tells the story of the 1972 Toronto production of Stephen Schwartz's musical Godspell. Its remarkable company included Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Dave Thomas, Victor Garber and Jayne Eastwood, with Paul Shaffer serving as musical director. Their careers spanned television, Broadway, music, and film, with several becoming central figures in SCTV and Saturday Night Live.

Through interviews, archival material, animation and a reunion filled with music and memories, You Had to Be There explores the excitement, uncertainty and camaraderie of young artists finding their voices. Behind the famous names is a story of friendship and creative freedom, capturing a moment when future stars were discovering what they could accomplish together.

The film also invites entertainers outside the original company to explain why this gathering of talent was so exceptional. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Dan Aykroyd, Janeane Garofalo and others offer their perspectives, joining surviving company members and Godspell composer Stephen Schwartz in celebrating a production whose influence extended far beyond its stage.

The documentary premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named second runner-up for the People's Choice Documentary Award.

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