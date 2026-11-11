My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
The Park Theatre Names Chris Mackin Executive Director as Steve Jackson Retires
Mackin previously served as associate producer at Alexis Productions and executive produced the Off-Broadway musical SOBER SONGS at Theatre Row.
The Park Theatre's Board of Trustees has selected Chris Mackin as the nonprofit performing arts and cinema venue's next Executive Director. Mackin will begin in late December, succeeding Steve Jackson, The Park's CEO and Managing Director, who will retire at the end of the year.
Mackin brings a diverse background in theatrical producing, directing, and arts administration, with experience spanning Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, live concert production, and the development of original work. Through his New York-based production company, Loop Troupe, he has developed original theatrical productions such as Electric Wonderland, a psychedelic concert adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, alongside concert programming through Bushwick's Dead, a Grateful Dead-inspired collective with residencies at Brooklyn Bowl.
Mackin executive produced and directed the Off-Broadway musical Sober Songs at Theatre Row, written by multiple New York Times bestselling author Michael Levin, for whom he has also served as executive producer on numerous theatrical projects. Previously, Mackin served as Associate Producer at Alexis Productions, supporting Tony Award-winning producer Anita Waxman on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and developmental productions. His professional experience also includes work with Adirondack Theatre Festival, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, and Town Square Productions.
Mackin's projects range from Bushwick's Dead concerts reimagining the music of iconic artists at venues such as Sony Hall and Le Poisson Rouge to original theatrical productions like Taking It Too Far, a show blending sketch comedy, original music, and mime, with residencies at The People's Improv Theater and Medicine Show Theatre, as well as an Off-Broadway engagement at the Vineyard Theatre. Mackin is also a guitarist, composer, and founding member of Boojum, an original psychedelic rock band.
Mackin's arrival in December will provide an opportunity to work with Jackson before his retirement and to begin getting acquainted with the theatre's staff, volunteers, supporters, and community partners.
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