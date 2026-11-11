 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

The Park Theatre Names Chris Mackin Executive Director as Steve Jackson Retires

Mackin previously served as associate producer at Alexis Productions and executive produced the Off-Broadway musical SOBER SONGS at Theatre Row.

By:
The Park Theatre Names Chris Mackin Executive Director as Steve Jackson Retires

The Park Theatre's Board of Trustees has selected Chris Mackin as the nonprofit performing arts and cinema venue's next Executive Director. Mackin will begin in late December, succeeding Steve Jackson, The Park's CEO and Managing Director, who will retire at the end of the year.

Mackin brings a diverse background in theatrical producing, directing, and arts administration, with experience spanning Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, live concert production, and the development of original work. Through his New York-based production company, Loop Troupe, he has developed original theatrical productions such as Electric Wonderland, a psychedelic concert adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, alongside concert programming through Bushwick's Dead, a Grateful Dead-inspired collective with residencies at Brooklyn Bowl.

Mackin executive produced and directed the Off-Broadway musical Sober Songs at Theatre Row, written by multiple New York Times bestselling author Michael Levin, for whom he has also served as executive producer on numerous theatrical projects. Previously, Mackin served as Associate Producer at Alexis Productions, supporting Tony Award-winning producer Anita Waxman on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and developmental productions. His professional experience also includes work with Adirondack Theatre Festival, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, and Town Square Productions.

Mackin's projects range from Bushwick's Dead concerts reimagining the music of iconic artists at venues such as Sony Hall and Le Poisson Rouge to original theatrical productions like Taking It Too Far, a show blending sketch comedy, original music, and mime, with residencies at The People's Improv Theater and Medicine Show Theatre, as well as an Off-Broadway engagement at the Vineyard Theatre. Mackin is also a guitarist, composer, and founding member of Boojum, an original psychedelic rock band.

Mackin's arrival in December will provide an opportunity to work with Jackson before his retirement and to begin getting acquainted with the theatre's staff, volunteers, supporters, and community partners.

More on The Park Theatre
Upcoming Shows
THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) | Special FREE Veterans Day Screening | Wed, Nov 11 12pm
THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) | Special FREE Veterans Day Screening | Wed, Nov 11 12pm
11/11 - 11/11/2026
The Great Escape
11/11 - 11/11/2026
Recent Articles
Documentary IN THE WHALE Will Screen at The Park Theatre With Filmmaker David Abel
Documentary IN THE WHALE Will Screen at The Park Theatre With Filmmaker David Abel
11/9/2026
YOU HAD TO BE THERE Will Screen at the Park Theatre
YOU HAD TO BE THERE Will Screen at the Park Theatre
11/9/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS

Comedian LENNY CLARKE Returns! Sat, Nov 14, 7:30pm in New Hampshire Comedian LENNY CLARKE Returns! Sat, Nov 14, 7:30pm
The Park Theatre (11/14-11/14)
"Come From Away" in New Hampshire "Come From Away"
Community Players of Concord (11/20-11/22)
Darwin's Waiting Room presents: The Pocket Universe in New Hampshire Darwin's Waiting Room presents: The Pocket Universe
New Hampshire Theatre Project (11/06-11/22)
In THE WHALE Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A – Sun, Nov 15, 2pm in New Hampshire In THE WHALE Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A – Sun, Nov 15, 2pm
The Park Theatre (11/15-11/15)
YOU HAD TO BE THERE (2026/Documentary) Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Lin Manuel-Miranda Nov 13-15 in New Hampshire YOU HAD TO BE THERE (2026/Documentary) Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Lin Manuel-Miranda Nov 13-15
The Park Theatre (11/13-11/15)
Johnny Folsom 4 in New Hampshire Johnny Folsom 4
Claremont Opera House (11/14-11/14)
THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) | Special FREE Veterans Day Screening | Wed, Nov 11 12pm in New Hampshire THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) | Special FREE Veterans Day Screening | Wed, Nov 11 12pm
The Park Theatre (11/11-11/11)
Auditions for "A Murder is Announced" in New Hampshire Auditions for "A Murder is Announced"
Community Players of Concord (11/23-11/24)
VAN GOGH & JAPAN Arts Cinema Series – Wed, Nov 11, 1:30pm in New Hampshire VAN GOGH & JAPAN Arts Cinema Series – Wed, Nov 11, 1:30pm
The Park Theatre (11/11-11/11)
Mamma Mania in New Hampshire Mamma Mania
Claremont Opera House (11/21-11/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You