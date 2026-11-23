"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Music Hall to Host ENCORE! A CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS With Tom Rush and Portsmouth Musicians
Tom Rush, Old Hat Stringband, Portsmouth Pro Musica, and Eli Kaynor of PMAC will take the stage alongside Music Hall staff and crew.
The Music Hall will host Encore! A Celebration of the Arts Benefiting The Music Hall on Wednesday, December 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. The evening celebrates the people, performances, and memories that continue to make The Music Hall a community pillar.
For one night only, the team that keeps The Music Hall running every day will step out from behind the scenes and onto the stage, sharing their own artistic gifts alongside gifted performers from our local arts scene. Audiences can expect surprise guests, unique performances, one-of-a-kind auction items, and a celebration of community connection.
Featured performers announced to date include:
- Tom Rush, the celebrated folk and blues artist known for his distinctive guitar style, warm voice, and wry humor.
- Markus Gottschlich, Music Hall CEO and Steinway Artist fusing classical, jazz, and world music influences, appearing with special guests.
- John Page, Music Director of the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra, bringing his renowned talents to the stage.
- Old Hat Stringband, featuring The Music Hall's very own Whitney Roy, known for their tight vocal harmonies and acoustic rhythm.
- Portsmouth Brass Quintet, founded in 2016 by Adam Gallant and made up of standout Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra players.
- Portsmouth Pro Musica, the acclaimed Seacoast choral ensemble, accompanied by Markus Gottschlich.
- Russ Grazier, co-founder of Portsmouth Music and Arts Center and saxophonist known for expressive improvisation.
- Eli Kaynor, Portsmouth Music and Arts Center educator and cellist, adding rich, resonant warmth on strings.
- James Paone and Bill Stouges, Jr., members of The Music Hall team, performing a special set of timeless folk music.
Additional performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.
A HISTORIC MILESTONE
Encore! arrives at a pivotal moment for The Music Hall. In early 2027, the Historic Theater will pause operations for two months to begin the next phase of its major renovation. The evening is both a farewell to the theater as audiences know it today and a chance to help build the future of the organization.
'We're looking forward to celebrating with the community and highlighting our talented staff and community partners as we look towards this next chapter at The Music Hall,' says Music Hall President and CEO Markus Gottschlich.
VIP EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE
VIP tickets are also available for patrons seeking an elevated evening and a deeper way to support The Music Hall's next chapter. The VIP package includes:
- Pre-Show Reception in The Lounge: An immersive start to the night featuring complimentary food, drinks, and special behind-the-scenes performances.
- Premium Orchestra Seating: Reserved seating for the main event in the Historic Theater.
- After-Party in the Members Club: Keep the celebration going following the show with live music, refreshments, and fun alongside fellow champions of The Music Hall.
TICKETS & INFORMATION
General and VIP tickets for Encore! are available at themusichall.org or through Patron Services at The McKeon Box Office at 603.436.2400. Those unable to attend can support The Music Hall's next chapter with a gift at the same web address.
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