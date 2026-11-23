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The Music Hall will host Encore! A Celebration of the Arts Benefiting The Music Hall on Wednesday, December 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. The evening celebrates the people, performances, and memories that continue to make The Music Hall a community pillar.

For one night only, the team that keeps The Music Hall running every day will step out from behind the scenes and onto the stage, sharing their own artistic gifts alongside gifted performers from our local arts scene. Audiences can expect surprise guests, unique performances, one-of-a-kind auction items, and a celebration of community connection.

Featured performers announced to date include:

Tom Rush, the celebrated folk and blues artist known for his distinctive guitar style, warm voice, and wry humor.

Markus Gottschlich, Music Hall CEO and Steinway Artist fusing classical, jazz, and world music influences, appearing with special guests.

John Page, Music Director of the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra, bringing his renowned talents to the stage.

Old Hat Stringband, featuring The Music Hall's very own Whitney Roy, known for their tight vocal harmonies and acoustic rhythm.

Portsmouth Brass Quintet, founded in 2016 by Adam Gallant and made up of standout Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra players.

Portsmouth Pro Musica, the acclaimed Seacoast choral ensemble, accompanied by Markus Gottschlich.

Russ Grazier, co-founder of Portsmouth Music and Arts Center and saxophonist known for expressive improvisation.

Eli Kaynor, Portsmouth Music and Arts Center educator and cellist, adding rich, resonant warmth on strings.

James Paone and Bill Stouges, Jr., members of The Music Hall team, performing a special set of timeless folk music.

Additional performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

A HISTORIC MILESTONE

Encore! arrives at a pivotal moment for The Music Hall. In early 2027, the Historic Theater will pause operations for two months to begin the next phase of its major renovation. The evening is both a farewell to the theater as audiences know it today and a chance to help build the future of the organization.

'We're looking forward to celebrating with the community and highlighting our talented staff and community partners as we look towards this next chapter at The Music Hall,' says Music Hall President and CEO Markus Gottschlich.

VIP EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE

VIP tickets are also available for patrons seeking an elevated evening and a deeper way to support The Music Hall's next chapter. The VIP package includes:

Pre-Show Reception in The Lounge: An immersive start to the night featuring complimentary food, drinks, and special behind-the-scenes performances.

Premium Orchestra Seating: Reserved seating for the main event in the Historic Theater.

After-Party in the Members Club: Keep the celebration going following the show with live music, refreshments, and fun alongside fellow champions of The Music Hall.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

General and VIP tickets for Encore! are available at themusichall.org or through Patron Services at The McKeon Box Office at 603.436.2400. Those unable to attend can support The Music Hall's next chapter with a gift at the same web address.

The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 20% 2 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Prescott Park 10% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 4 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 5 REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 9% Best Play 1 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 38% 2 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 14% 3 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 13% 4 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 12% 5 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29% 2 Manchester Community Theatre Players 15% 3 Cue Zero Theatre Company 11% 4 The Actorsingers 10% 5 Prescott Park 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Robbie Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13% 2 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 11% 3 Jack Downey - REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 10% 4 Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Rochester Opera House 6% 5 Tia Apicella - GREASE Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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