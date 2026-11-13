Ted Herbert Music School to Offer Community Big Band for Students Ages 13 to 19

NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Ted Herbert Music School will offer its Community Big Band opportunity to students ages 13 – 19! The 2027 Session will audition on January 10 (snow date January 17) and rehearse monthly through May 2027. The Ted Herbert Community Big Band provides an opportunity for students ages 13 - 19, to rehearse, perform and learn in a large jazz ensemble setting while being mentored by professional working musicians.

In addition to performing alongside our professional mentors, students will acquire valuable skills in advanced jazz interpretation and improvisation, effective and efficient rehearsal techniques, professional conduct, individual responsibility, and advanced techniques for their chosen instrument. This builds individual confidence and leadership skills that the students can take back to their school music programs, extending these benefits to classrooms all over New Hampshire.

The Ted Herbert Music School Big Band will be directed by Thomas Salyers, Ted Herbert Brass Instructor, retired USAF band member and lead trumpet player in the USAF Band of the Pacific.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, January 10 from 1 – 3pm at Ted Herbert Music School and Rentals located at 880 Page St. in Manchester, NH. Audition requirements will consist of playing the Prepared Selection which can be found at www.tedherbert.com, Bb or F blues improv and sight reading.

For more information about auditioning visit www.tedherbert.com and to reserve an audition spot please email robertd@majestictheatre.net or call The Ted Herbert Music School lesson office at 603-669-7469

You do not have to be a student at Ted Herbert Music School to audition for this ensemble; all are welcome. There is no cost to audition, if selected to participate in the Ted Herbert Community Big Band there will be a $100 participation fee. Scholarship assistance will be provided to students in need.

Other Ted Herbert Music School Instructors will be added to provide mentorship based on the needs of Big Band students. Rehearsals will then be held from 6pm – 8pm one Sunday of each month from January – May 2026. The final performance will be held on June 6, 2027, 3pm at the Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street, Manchester.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming