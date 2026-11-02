Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

If you're looking for a traditional night at the theater, this probably isn't the show for you. But if you enjoy outrageous humor, over-the-top horror, flying body parts and enough fake blood to make a crime scene investigator nervous, Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth has something you'll enjoy.

Think of The Rocky Horror Picture Show mixed with every slasher movie you've ever seen, with just a little Hallmark movie thrown in for good measure. That's Evil Dead: The Musical, a wonderfully silly combination of horror, comedy and rock music that never takes itself seriously. The book and lyrics are by George Reinblatt, with music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt.

Based on Sam Raimi's cult horror film franchise, the story follows a group of college students who head off to a remote cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway. (What could possibly go wrong?) Unfortunately, they stumble upon an ancient book, the Necronomicon, and unleash a collection of demons that quickly turn their vacation into a fight for survival. Friends become possessed, people turn into zombies, and the body count keeps climbing.

The show is played with plenty of camp, blatant overacting and a steady supply of groaner puns and double entendres. The cast knows exactly what kind of material they're working with and seems to have a terrific time with it. The song titles alone tell you what you're in for. “What the Fuck Was That?,” “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Kandarian Demons” and “Ode to an Accidental Stabbing” are just a few examples. There's even “Do the Necronomicon,” which turns demonic possession into a full-company musical number.

At the center of all this madness is Ash, played by Justin Demers in his Seacoast Rep debut. Demers is extraordinary. He plays Ash straight, never pushing for a laugh and letting the comedy come naturally. That's what makes him so funny. While everyone around him is going completely off the rails, Demers gives us a reluctant hero who's just trying to make sense of the mess he's gotten himself into. His comic timing is terrific, and he gives the show a strong center.

The supporting cast is equally entertaining, with several performances worth mentioning. Tia Marie Apicella is a standout in two very different roles. As Shelly, she's the sexy little kitten, while as Annie she takes on the part of a highbrow intellectual. Apicella handles both with her usual flair.

Sean Mullaney is outrageous as Jake, the simple-minded good old boy from the South. Andy Cico plays Scott as a foul-mouthed, sex-obsessed guy who simply wants to score with Shelly. Cico is one of those crude characters who somehow manages to endear himself to the audience.

Taylor Fish is delightful as Ash's girlfriend, Linda, bringing a charming stage presence and some earth-shattering vocals to the role.

Mary Mahoney gets some of the evening's biggest laughs as Cheryl, Ash's kid sister. She starts out as the familiar horror-movie screamer, but once she becomes a zombie, she seems to be the first person to really enjoy her new transformation. Mahoney makes the most of being confined under a stage trap door for a large part of the show.

Sam Robert Rogers takes on the dual roles of Moose and Ed, with the latter hardly uttering a word while under fire from his female companion, Annie. Rogers scores my favorite number in the show, “Bit Part Demon,” an ode to the bit-part players who don't live very long in slasher thrillers.

Nick Wakely appears as Professor Knowby, a bit-part player, not a demon.

Tim Goss leads the live band as music director and conductor. Keyboards, drums, bass, and guitar provide a lively rock sound reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s. Songs such as “I'm Not a Killer,” “We Will Never Die” and “Blew That Bitch Away” fit right in with the show's offbeat sense of humor.

Director Tim Hackney and assistant director Lindsay Hackney know better than putting the brakes on this material. The show needs big performances, broad comedy, and plenty of physical energy, and they deliver.

Dave Walters' scenic design gives us an isolated cabin on a raised platform that encompasses the entire stage area at the Rep. It's an authentic and creative setting for all the mayhem that follows. Elizabeth Krah's costumes and the properties work of Elise Marshall and Gretchen Gray round out the look of horror and gore.

And then there's the blood. You can't do Evil Dead without it. The messy theatrical effects are part of the show's reputation, and audiences should be prepared for the possibility of getting caught in the action. Fortunately, Seacoast Rep provides plastic ponchos for everyone in the first two rows. (You'll be amazed at how much blood splatters from a chainsaw decapitation.)

Evil Dead: The Musical is a chance to spend an evening laughing at ridiculous situations, bad puns, outrageous characters, and a whole lot of blood. Leave your squeamishness at the door.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone