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Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Some stories just belong to Christmas. Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is certainly one of them. We've seen Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation countless times in movies, television specials and on stage and, I, for one never tire of the story.

Seacoast Repertory Theatre brings its own take of the story with A Christmas Carol: The Musical, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and a book by Mike Ockrent and Ahrens. Originally presented by Radio City Entertainment at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the musical comes with an impressive pedigree. Menken is probably best known for the music behind Disney favorites such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Pocahontas. His theater credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies and Sister Act. That's quite a musical resume, and it serves this lively holiday production well. There's plenty of music and movement, but the heart of Dickens' story remains intact.

Scrooge is a wealthy businessman who has little use for Christmas or the people around him. He has no patience for charity and even less sympathy for his employee, Bob Cratchit. On Christmas Eve, the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, warns him that he's headed for a lonely future. Three spirits then take Scrooge through his past, present and future, forcing him to confront the choices he's made and the people he's hurt. By Christmas morning, he has a very different outlook on life.

At the center of this production is Kevin Mahaney as Ebenezer Scrooge. Having seen Mahaney in lead roles in Sweeney Todd, The Addams Family and Young Frankenstein, I already knew he had the acting ability, comic timing and dramatic presence for a demanding role. He doesn't disappoint. His Scrooge is a wonderful contrast between the bitter, penny-pinching businessman we meet at the beginning and the joyful, generous man who emerges at the end. Mahaney makes that transformation believable, entertaining and, at times, genuinely touching. His performance will be a highlight of the pre-Christmas theater season.

Director Alyssa Dumas keeps the story moving while giving the cast room to bring personality to their roles. The three spirits who guide Scrooge each bring something different to the stage. Megan Paluzzi gives the Ghost of Christmas Past a spunky personality, not the usual take of the character, that is comic gold. Myles Luongo-Clay brings charm, energy and fantastic vocals to the Ghost of Christmas Present. Kristen Gilhooly makes a particularly memorable impression as the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Liam Henry Ellis also deserves recognition in his dual role as Jacob Marley and Young Scrooge. Marley sets the story in motion, and Ellis makes his warning an effective introduction to the journey ahead.

The Cratchit family provides much of the show's emotional weight. Kevin Lundy gives Bob Cratchit a tender-hearted sincerity that makes his devotion to his family easy to understand. Dru Daniels brings warmth to Mrs. Cratchit, while Scarlet Bartner gives Tiny Tim a sparkling presence in the show. Emma Quinn Salvi and Ella Grace Salvi round out the Cratchit family.

Joshua Lapierre and Ts Burnham bring life to the Fezziwig household in one of the show’s most robust numbers (Fezziwig's Annual Christmas Ball) where the worlds of Charles Dickens and the Broadway stage truly join forces. Sam McLaughlin and Joey Goldberg are warmly appealing as Fred and Sally Anderson.

The ensemble, here, does much more than filling space between the principal characters' appearances. The group numbers are energetic, well-coordinated and full of personality. There's a genuine enthusiasm on stage that fills the theater.

Shaina Schwartz's choreography is vibrant with lots happening on stage. But the movement never feels cramped or chaotic.

William Asher's musical direction, along with the live orchestra, gives Menken's score the energy it deserves and provides the cast with plenty of opportunities to show off its vocal talents. The visual elements are equally effective. Lighting designer Christian Arnold, Costume Designer Elizabeth Krah and scenic designer Justin Lahue help establish the different periods and settings of Scrooge's journey. It's an impressive effort.

Beneath the musical's Broadway-style presentation is the same reminder Dickens gave us more than 180 years ago: money is no substitute for kindness, and it's never too late to change the way you treat people.

There are plenty of ways to experience A Christmas Carol, but this production gives the familiar story a generous dose of musical theater energy without losing its distinctive story. And the combination of Tiny Tim’s farewell, “God bless us, everyone” and the snow falling in the theater will provide a wonderful memory for your holiday season.

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The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 23% 2 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Prescott Park 10% 3 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 10% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 5 REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 8% Best Play 1 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 41% 2 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 14% 3 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 12% 4 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 11% 5 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 32% 2 Manchester Community Theatre Players 15% 3 Cue Zero Theatre Company 10% 4 The Actorsingers 9% 5 Prescott Park 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Robbie Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 15% 2 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 13% 3 Jack Downey - REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 9% 4 Mary Mahoney - GREASE Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7% 5 Tia Apicella - GREASE Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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