New England Animation Festival Returns to The Park Theatre This November

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The Park Theatre will present the third annual New England Animation Festival on Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21, at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey. The two-day festival includes the second annual animated short film competition and two screenings each of the 23rd Annual Animation Show of Shows and the Classic Animation Compilation.

Competition Finalists. Both screenings on Saturday, November 21, will feature every finalist and they are presented in the Eppes Auditorium at 2 and 6 p.m. The competition honors the best U.S.-made animated short and the best animated short made outside the United States. Each film runs 10 minutes or less. Festivalgoers will vote for a third honor, the Audience Award. Finalists will be announced in the coming days.

“There's a pleasure in seeing a film you've never heard of and finding yourself talking about it on the way out,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “We're looking forward to hearing which shorts stay with our audience and seeing which one they choose for the Audience Award.”

23rd Annual Animation Show of Shows. Curator Ron Diamond's acclaimed program brings together 14 international shorts, including Michaël Dudok de Wit's Oscar-winning Father and Daughter and John Musker's I'm Hip. The 96-minute program is unrated and screens at 6:30 p.m. both nights, Friday in the Eppes Auditorium and Saturday in the King 4K Screening Room.

Classic Animation Compilation. Six films made from 1926 to 1943 include It's the Cats, The Ducktators, Falling Hare, Winter, One More Time and Fétiche (The Mascot). The program runs approximately 75 minutes and screens Friday at 6:45 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the King 4K Screening Room.

Tickets. Admission to each screening is $10, or $9 for students, seniors, teachers, active-duty military and children 12 and under. For tickets and festival updates, visit theparktheatre.org or call the box office at 603-532-8888.

The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).

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