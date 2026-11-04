Park Theatre to Host Free Veterans Day Screening of THE GREAT ESCAPE With Complimentary Pizza

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The Park Theatre will honor those who have served our country with a free screening of the 1963 World War II classic The Great Escape on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, at 12 noon. Continuing an annual tradition spanning more than a decade, the theatre will also serve complimentary pizza to all veterans beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Admission to the film is free for everyone. The screening will take place in the theatre's King 4K Screening Room, where seating is limited. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

Directed by John Sturges, The Great Escape features an exceptional international cast led by Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, James Donald, Donald Pleasence and James Coburn. Inspired by the true story of Allied prisoners plotting a mass breakout from a German prisoner-of-war camp, the film combines suspense, humor and stirring examples of courage and determination.

“This tradition is a heartfelt way for our community to come together and thank the men and women who have served our country,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “We look forward to welcoming veterans for pizza, conversation and a remarkable film that celebrates courage, resourcefulness and the bonds forged through shared sacrifice.”

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. To reserve free seats or obtain additional information, visit theparktheatre.org or call the box office at 603-532-8888.

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