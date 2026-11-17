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New Hampshire Theatre Project's Elephant-in-the-Room Series is the recipient of grants and sponsorships from the NH State Council on the Arts, NH Charitable Foundation, the Agnes Lindsay Foundation, and Port City Air. These funds allow New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) to offer their award-winning EITR programs to community organizations and presenting partners at little to no cost, and keep the events free and open to the public

EITR events feature a live playreading or film presentation followed by an open Community Dialogue featuring a panel of subject matter experts, led by one of NHTP's Artist-Facilitators. The plays and films are original docu-drama works researched, developed, and created by NHTP Artists. The interactive discussion deepens the audience's connection to the play's themes, and fosters supportive and constructive conversation around these important, difficult, and often ignored issues. Programs also feature information on local, regional, and state resources.

NHTP is currently touring three EITR programs:

OUR KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT: Youth Mental Health - Community dialogue around youth mental health and the challenges young people face navigating social, societal, and family dynamics.

TIME BEFORE GOODBYE: Navigating Eldercare - Community dialogue focused on the complex realities of end-of-life care.

AFTERMATH: PTS and First Responders - Community dialogue around the challenges faced by first responders and their families.

The Elephant-in-the-Room Series was awarded the 2021 New Hampshire Governor's Award for Arts in Health.

The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 20% 2 SCHOOL OF ROCK The Actorsingers 15% 3 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 12% 4 COMPANY Cue Zero Theatre Company 12% 5 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Manchester Community Theatre Players 10% Best Play 1 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 21% 2 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 18% 3 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 16% 4 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 15% 5 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Manchester Community Theatre Players 23% 2 The Actorsingers 21% 3 Cue Zero Theatre Company 20% 4 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 10% 5 Rochester Opera House 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 19% 2 Sara Landry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 14% 3 Theron Zajchowski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 11% 4 Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Rochester Opera House 9% 5 Lauren Craven - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Manchester Community Theatre Players 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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