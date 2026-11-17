"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
New Hampshire Theatre Project Receives Funding to Tour Elephant-in-the-Room Series
The funding will allow community organizations to host the programs at little to no cost, with three programs currently touring.
New Hampshire Theatre Project's Elephant-in-the-Room Series is the recipient of grants and sponsorships from the NH State Council on the Arts, NH Charitable Foundation, the Agnes Lindsay Foundation, and Port City Air. These funds allow New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) to offer their award-winning EITR programs to community organizations and presenting partners at little to no cost, and keep the events free and open to the public
EITR events feature a live playreading or film presentation followed by an open Community Dialogue featuring a panel of subject matter experts, led by one of NHTP's Artist-Facilitators. The plays and films are original docu-drama works researched, developed, and created by NHTP Artists. The interactive discussion deepens the audience's connection to the play's themes, and fosters supportive and constructive conversation around these important, difficult, and often ignored issues. Programs also feature information on local, regional, and state resources.
NHTP is currently touring three EITR programs:
OUR KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT: Youth Mental Health - Community dialogue around youth mental health and the challenges young people face navigating social, societal, and family dynamics.
TIME BEFORE GOODBYE: Navigating Eldercare - Community dialogue focused on the complex realities of end-of-life care.
AFTERMATH: PTS and First Responders - Community dialogue around the challenges faced by first responders and their families.
The Elephant-in-the-Room Series was awarded the 2021 New Hampshire Governor's Award for Arts in Health.
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