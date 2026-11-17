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The Park Theatre invites audiences to celebrate the season at the third annual New England Dickens Fest, running November 28 through December 20, 2026. The festival brings together live music, theatre, classic holiday films, ballet on the big screen, and family festivities for more than three weeks of holiday entertainment in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Opening festivities on Saturday, November 28, begin with a 5 p.m. tree-trimming party featuring live music from The Grateful Dads, followed by the reading of the annual Dickens Fest Proclamation by the Town Crier, “Obadiah Brimtop” at 6 p.m. The evening continues with Bill Murray in Scrooged (1988) at 6:30 p.m. and the silent-screen adaptation of Oliver Twist (1922), starring Lon Chaney and Jackie Coogan, at 6:45 p.m.

Festival highlights include the big-screen presentation of The Royal Opera & Ballet's The Nutcracker on December 2 and 6, and the Heather Pierson Trio performing the beloved A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack live on December 4. On December 5, Adam Sowers stars in Dickens' America, a play exploring the celebrated author's encounters with America. The production is sponsored by Grove Street Fiduciary. The New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra brings a festive big-band sound to the theatre on December 13 with A Swingin' Yuletide Big Band Holiday Show.

“Dickens Fest brings together so much of what makes this season special—music, storytelling, laughter, and the chance to celebrate as a community,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “From a child meeting Santa Class or our Christmas Beaver to families enjoying a favorite holiday movie or an evening of live music, we want people to make wonderful memories here. We're especially grateful to Grove Street Fiduciary for sponsoring Dickens' America and helping us bring Dickens' story to life on our stage.”

The celebration also includes Ballet Zürich's The Nutcracker & The Mouse King, the Currier & Ives Cookie Tour, the annual Santa Party, a Holiday Cabaret from The Dreamers Ensemble, and Dickens Fest Christmas Trivia Night. “Jingle Bells” the Christmas Beaver will introduce The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus on November 29, with photo opportunities following the movie.

The Park's annual screening of It's a Wonderful Life returns December 18. The closing weekend also features Coming Home, A New England Christmas, with the music of James Taylor featuring James Gedeon, on December 19, followed by Project Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 20.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. For event details and ticketing information, visit parknh.org/calendar or call the box office at 603-532-8888.

THIRD ANNUAL NEW ENGLAND DICKENS FEST — COMPLETE SCHEDULE

November 28–December 20, 2026

Saturday, November 28

5 p.m. — Tree-Trimming Party with live music from The Grateful Dads.

6 p.m. — Reading of the Annual Dickens Fest Proclamation.

6:30 p.m. — Scrooged (Film, 1988), starring Bill Murray.

6:45 p.m. — Oliver Twist (Film/silent, 1922), starring Lon Chaney and Jackie Coogan.

Sunday, November 29

2 p.m. — “Jingle Bells” the Christmas Beaver presents The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (Film, 1985). Photos with Jingle Bells following the movie.

Wednesday, December 2

6:30 p.m. — The Royal Opera & Ballet's The Nutcracker, presented on the big screen.

Friday, December 4

7:30 p.m. — A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack LIVE with the Heather Pierson Trio.

Saturday, December 5

7:30 p.m. — Dickens' America, a play starring Adam Sowers. Sponsored by Grove Street Fiduciary.

Sunday, December 6

1:30 p.m. — The Royal Opera & Ballet's The Nutcracker, presented on the big screen.

1:45 p.m. — Ballet Zürich's The Nutcracker & The Mouse King, presented in the King 4K Screening Room

Friday, December 11

6:30 p.m. — Charles Dickens' Nicholas Nickleby (Film, 2002).

Saturday, December 12

10 a.m.–4 p.m. — Currier & Ives Cookie Tour.

1 p.m. — Annual Santa Party with Home Alone 2 (Film, 1992).

7 p.m. — The Dreamers Ensemble presents A Holiday Cabaret. (Live music and song)

Sunday, December 13

4 p.m. — A Swingin' Yuletide Big Band Holiday Show starring the New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra.

Wednesday, December 16

6 p.m. — Dickens Fest Christmas Trivia Night. (Team or single player game with prizes)

Friday, December 18

6:30 p.m. — Annual screening of It's a Wonderful Life (Film, 1946).

Saturday, December 19

7:30 p.m. — Coming Home, A New England Christmas. A concert of the music of James Taylor featuring James Gedeon.

Sunday, December 20

4 p.m. — Project Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol. (Play)

The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 18% 2 SCHOOL OF ROCK The Actorsingers 13% 3 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 13% 4 COMPANY Cue Zero Theatre Company 12% 5 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Manchester Community Theatre Players 10% Best Play 1 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 23% 2 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 16% 3 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 16% 4 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 15% 5 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Manchester Community Theatre Players 23% 2 Cue Zero Theatre Company 21% 3 The Actorsingers 20% 4 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 10% 5 Rochester Opera House 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 17% 2 Sara Landry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 13% 3 Theron Zajchowski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 10% 4 Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Rochester Opera House 9% 5 Lauren Craven - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Manchester Community Theatre Players 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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