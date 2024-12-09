Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW New Hampshire Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 17%

Isabelle Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 10%

Aimee Frechette - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Jo Meallo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 6%

Taryn Herman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 5%

Crystal Welch - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Patti D'Beck - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Sara Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 4%

Cassidy Doherty - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Jessica Chen - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

David Grindrod - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Jo Meallo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 3%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Jason Faria - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Jess Vaughn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Ethan Paulini - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Sara Coombs - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Brianna Arico - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Valerie Wright - THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY & SHIRE - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Jessica Chen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Lucy Zukaitis - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 12%

Amanda Dane-Bowman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 7%

David Withrow - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Shauna Siebach - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Amanda Dane-Bowman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 6%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 5%

David withrow - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Claire Morgan - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 4%

David Withrow - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Adrianna Crockett-Sears - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

Laurel Forcier and Erin Lautieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 4%

Rien Schlecht - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Alison Pugh - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

AP Pikiben - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Olivia Martinson - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Karen McGraw - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Jenry Towle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Joan Vick - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Ro Gavin - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Sammi Foti - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Soks Gemma - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Karen McGraw - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Laurel Forcier - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Patty Hibbert - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%

Rien Schlecht - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 41%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 35%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 24%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alexandra Mullaney - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Jacob Dunham - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 9%

Alyssa Dumas - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

Tom Alsip - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 8%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 6%

Charles Moray - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 5%

Bailey Gleason - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 5%

Jacob Dunham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Taryn Herman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 4%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 4%

Ro Gavin - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Ethan Paulini - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Margaret Tello - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

Jenry Towle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 3%

Dan Pelletier - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Geehae Moon - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

David Grindrod & Ethan Paulini - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Ethan Paulini - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Pat Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Clayton Phillips - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Marisa Kirby - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Richard Maltby, Jr. - THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY & SHIRE - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tobin Moss - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 18%

Glen Noble - PLAY THAT GOEAS WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 13%

Joshua Lapierre - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 7%

Aliah Whitmore - DEATHTRAP - Peterborough Players 6%

Nathaniel P. Claridad - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Blair Hundertmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 4%

Katie Fitzpatrick - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Dan Pelletier - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Brian Dembkoski - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 4%

Bobby Collinge - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Millspace Mainstage 3%

Ethan Paulini - PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Sarah Rozene - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Jessie Booth - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Mia Y. Anderson - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Charles Moray - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 3%

Kat Mail - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Ethan Paulini - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Gus Kaikkonen - BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 2%

Stacy Sand - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 2%

Jack Neary - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 2%

Donald LaDuke - MUSTERING COURAGE - Raymond Arts 1%

Jordan Reeves - GO BACK FOR MURDER - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Dori A. Robinson - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 10%

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 7%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 5%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 4%

GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 2%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 2%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 13%

Christian Arnold - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Christian Arnold - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 5%

Jeremy Baldauf - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Rachel Neubauer - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Christian Arnold - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Ben Hunton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 4%

Jo Meallo and Rachel Neubauer - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 4%

Casey Dalke - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 4%

Alex Jozitis - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Joshua Benham - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 4%

Rachel Neubauer & Jo Meallo - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 3%

Christian Arnold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 3%

Rachel Neubauer - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Rachel Neubauer & Jo Meallo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Casey Dalke - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Joshua Benham - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Scout Hough - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Dan Pelletier - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Tom Lott - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Craig Brennan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Julie Adams - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Jeremy Toussaint - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 2%

Kimani Gordon - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Karen Perlow - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Strout - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 10%

John Waldie - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 7%

Jennifer Bradeen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 7%

Andrew Morrissey - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 6%

Amanda Morgan - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Patrick Dorow - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 4%

William Asher - JOESEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Andrew Morrissey - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Billy Butler - GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN - Player's Ring 3%

Katie Fitzpatrick - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Christie Conticchio - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

Tim Goss - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 3%

Dan Cain - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 3%

Amanda Morgan - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

Kennedy McAllister - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrew Morrissey - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Bree Battey - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 2%

Bree Battey - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Andrew Morrissey - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

William Asher - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Michael Ursua - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Jesse Drake - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 1%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester opera House 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester opera House 5%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 5%

OLIVER - Palace Theatre 4%

CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 3%

LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Palace Theatre 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sofie Nesanelis - MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Ava Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 7%

Jared Lemay - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Lindsey Brunelle - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

AJ Gori - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park Arts Festival 4%

Braden Foley - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Scott Bakula - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 3%

Jennifer Bradeen - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Payton Hines - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 3%

Becca Ayers - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Michelle Faria - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Elsa Gustafson - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Julia Bogdanoff - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Jenry Towle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Brady Harlow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Stephanie Lynne Mason - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Emma McDonald - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Scott Severance - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Christian Arnold - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 2%

Carson Curtis - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Sophie Mings - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Megan Lautieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Jamie Bradley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Kevin Mahaney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 1%

Adam Day - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Ana Lauren Rodriguez - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 7%

Riley Waygood - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 5%

Jamie Bradley - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Ethan Davenport - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Matt Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Hannah-Jo Weisberg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Alanna Smith - NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 3%

Grayson smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Rose Chaffee - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Heidi Krantz - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Alex Jozitis - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Jennifer Sue Rockwell - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Shaughnessey Gower - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Jason Smith - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Jamie Bradley - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Aidan Crawford - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Geehae Moon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Tsebiyah Mishael Derry - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Annie Lelio - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Alex White - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Shinnerrie Jackson - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Ethan Paulini - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Hannah-Jo Weisberg - RUMORS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Glynis Bell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Play

FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 16%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 14%

ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 8%

CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 5%

A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 3%

HEAD, HEART, HEATHER - Player's Ring 3%

BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 3%

SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 3%

NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 3%

CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

THE WHITE LIARS/BLACK COMEDY - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

RUMORE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%

GRANITE STATE PROUD - Player's Ring 1%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 1%

DEATHTRAP - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mathew Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 9%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 9%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 8%

Geof Dolan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 6%

Billy Smith - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 6%

Hannah Joy Hopkins - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Dane Leeman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 5%

Trystan Stoffel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 5%

Matt Haley - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 4%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Rien Schlecht - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Jill Gordon - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

Soks Gemma - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Jill Gordon - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Rien Schlecht - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Francois Lamothe - BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players 2%

Sarah Rozene - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Rien Schlecht - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Meghan Flynn - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 1%

Gibbs Murray - PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Deborah Jasien - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Donlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 10%

Andrew Cameron - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

Andrew Cameron - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Andrew Cameron - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Alex Pikiben - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 8%

Sarah Cadena - BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 5%

Andrew Cameron - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Robert Salerno - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Amanda Morgan - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Nicholas Donlin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Patrick Pettengill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 4%

Brian Dembkoski - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Jeremy Baldauf & Nate Irwin - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Nicholas Donlin - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 3%

Kimberly O’Loughlin - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Joey Martin - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 3%

Nicholas Donlin - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 3%

Joseph Rivera - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Evan Kelly - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Kimberly O’Loughlin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Dan Pelletier and Brian Dembkoski - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Mickey Maguire Jr - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Mickey Maguire Jr - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Michaela Pride - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Joy Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 10%

Marcus Provost - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Alexandra Mullaney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Isabelle Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 5%

Joshua Lapierre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Elizabeth graham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Ben Hanley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Dylan Isom - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Becca Ayers - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Molly Scott - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Alexandra Mullaney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Alex Sweeney - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Dumas - WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Darren Green - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 2%

Adrianna Crockett-Sears - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Sophie Mings - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Lucas Mayo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Chelsea Hermann - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Nola Bradeen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Fournier - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%

Christian Arnold - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 1%

Jeremy Lloyd - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Patrick Dorow - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 1%

Sammi Foti - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Heather Conti-Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Joshua Lapierre - THE TRUTH ABOUT SANTA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Devyn Xavier Akers - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 6%

David Durham - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Angelika Menendez - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 5%

Frank Thompson - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 4%

Will Saxe - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 4%

Abbie Brown - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 4%

Mic Godin - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Jessie Booth - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Christie Conticchio - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Caitlyn Houde - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

Joshua Benham - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Alyssa O’Mara - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Aliah Whitmore - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 2%

Addy Macdonald - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Jorge Donoso - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Chrissy Kelly - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Chris Ferril - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Trish Aponte - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 2%

Tom Lott - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Jean Mar Brown - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Nicole Jones - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 1%

Crystal Welch - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 1%

Marisa Kirby - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 23%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 19%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 10%

THE CLAW - Weathervane Theatre 8%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Epping Theatre 6%

COURDEROY - Winnipesaukee Playhouse 5%



Favorite Local Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre 21%

Rochester Opera House 14%

Arts In Motion Theatre Company 11%

Weathervane Theatre 10%

Palace Theatre 8%

Peterborough Players 5%

Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Actorsingers 4%

Kids Coop Theatre 4%

Players Ring 3%

RGC Theatre 2%

The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Dive In Productions 2%

New London Barn Playhouse 1%

Winnipesaukee Playhouse 1%

M and D Playhouse 1%

Garrison Players Arts Center 1%

Interlakes Theatre 1%



