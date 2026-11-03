Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
John Lithgow in GIANT Will Screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey
Nicholas Hytner directed the production, which is screening as part of the theatre's Stage2Screen programming in the Eppes Auditorium.
John Lithgow will bring his Olivier and Tony Award-winning portrayal of author Roald Dahl to the big screen when The Park Theatre presents GIANT on Thursday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, at 2 p.m. Both screenings take place in the Eppes Auditorium (with its giant screen and sound) as part of the theatre's Stage2Screen programming within its ArtsCinema series. Tickets are $18.
Written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hytner, GIANT was filmed live at London's Harold Pinter Theatre, capturing the original West End cast for cinema audiences. The production earned three Olivier Awards: Best New Play, Best Actor for Lithgow, and Best Supporting Actor for Elliot Levey. Lithgow subsequently received the 2026 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for the Broadway production.
Set during the summer of 1983, GIANT finds Dahl preparing his latest children's book, The Witches, for publication while facing a growing controversy over an antisemitic article he has written. An afternoon gathering at his home becomes a fierce confrontation as his publishers press him to apologize. Inspired by real events, the drama combines dark humor with searching questions about prejudice, accountability, and the relationship between a celebrated artist and his work.
Joining Lithgow as Dahl are Aya Cash as Jessie Stone, Elliot Levey as Tom Maschler, Rachael Stirling as Felicity Dahl, Tessa Bonham Jones as Hallie, and Richard Hope as Wally. The creative team includes designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting director Arthur Carrington. The cinema release is distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.
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