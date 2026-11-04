JINGLE BELL JUBILEE Holiday Concert to be Presented by Prescott Park Arts Festival

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Tickets are now on sale for Prescott Park Arts Festival's Jingle Bell Jubilee, a family-friendly holiday concert returning for its second year as a festive fundraiser supporting Camp ENCORE!

This cabaret-style celebration showcases young artists from Camp ENCORE! with holiday tunes, ensemble numbers, and seasonal moments for all ages. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 12 at 1:00 PM; Sunday, December 13 at 10:00 AM; and Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 PM.

Jingle Bell Jubilee is a special fundraiser supporting the continued growth of Camp ENCORE! and Prescott Park Arts Festival. By attending, community members directly help sustain accessible arts education and creative enrichment for Seacoast-area young performers.

A New Chapter for Camp ENCORE!

This year's Jubilee arrives at an exciting moment for Camp ENCORE!, which has welcomed its first full-time Camp Director, Cecilia Lomanno. Dedicating a full-time leader to the program is a significant investment in the young people it serves. With year-round focus, Camp ENCORE! can deepen its programming, build stronger relationships with families, schools, and community partners, and reach more Seacoast youth who might not otherwise have access to quality theatre experiences. Funds raised through Jingle Bell Jubilee help sustain this expanded vision.

Photo credit: Jill Pettigrew

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