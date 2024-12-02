First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW New Hampshire Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 16%

Isabelle Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 13%

Aimee Frechette - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 9%

Jo Meallo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 7%

Taryn Herman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Sara Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 5%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 5%

Crystal Welch - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Cassidy Doherty - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Jo Meallo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 4%

Patti D'Beck - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 3%

Jason Faria - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Jess Vaughn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Brianna Arico - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Sara Coombs - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Lucy Zukaitis - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 1%

David Grindrod - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Valerie Wright - THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY & SHIRE - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Jessica Chen - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Ethan Paulini - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Marisa Kirby - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 15%

Amanda Dane-Bowman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 8%

Shauna Siebach - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 7%

David Withrow - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 6%

Amanda Dane-Bowman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 5%

David withrow - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

David Withrow - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Adrianna Crockett-Sears - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

Alison Pugh - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Olivia Martinson - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Laurel Forcier and Erin Lautieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 3%

Karen McGraw - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Claire Morgan - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Sammi Foti - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Soks Gemma - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Jenry Towle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Ro Gavin - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Karen McGraw - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Ro Gavin - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 2%

Joan Vick - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Clara Jean Kelly - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Patty Hibbert - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%

Laurel Forcier - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

AP Pikiben - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 41%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 37%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 23%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alexandra Mullaney - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 12%

Jacob Dunham - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 10%

Alyssa Dumas - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

Tom Alsip - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 9%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 6%

Bailey Gleason - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 6%

Jacob Dunham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 5%

Taryn Herman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

Ro Gavin - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 4%

Charles Moray - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

Margaret Tello - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

Geehae Moon - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

Dan Pelletier - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Jenry Towle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 3%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 3%

Clayton Phillips - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Pat Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

David Grindrod & Ethan Paulini - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Olivia Martinson - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 1%

Marisa Kirby - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Ethan Paulini - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Ethan Paulini - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tobin Moss - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 21%

Glen Noble - PLAY THAT GOEAS WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 17%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 6%

Joshua Lapierre - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Katie Fitzpatrick - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Aliah Whitmore - DEATHTRAP - Peterborough Players 5%

Blair Hundertmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 4%

Brian Dembkoski - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 4%

Dan Pelletier - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Bobby Collinge - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Dive In Productions 4%

Sarah Rozene - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 4%

Charles Moray - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 3%

Nathaniel P. Claridad - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Jessie Booth - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Gus Kaikkonen - BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 2%

Kat Mail - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Jack Neary - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 2%

Stacy Sand - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 2%

Donald LaDuke - MUSTERING COURAGE - Raymond Arts 2%

Ethan Paulini - PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Ethan Paulini - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Mia Y. Anderson - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Jordan Reeves - GO BACK FOR MURDER - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Dori A. Robinson - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 12%

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 7%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 5%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 4%

MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 3%

INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 2%

CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 2%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 2%

NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 16%

Christian Arnold - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Christian Arnold - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 5%

Joshua Benham - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 4%

Jo Meallo and Rachel Neubauer - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 4%

Rachel Neubauer - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Ben Hunton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 4%

Rachel Neubauer & Jo Meallo - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 4%

Christian Arnold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Rachel Neubauer - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Casey Dalke - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 4%

Christian Arnold - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Alex Jozitis - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Rachel Neubauer & Jo Meallo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Casey Dalke - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Joshua Benham - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Jeremy Toussaint - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 3%

Dan Pelletier - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Tom Lott - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Karen Perlow - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Katharine Edel - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

John Salutz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Scout Hough - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Craig Brennan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 1%

Jeremy Baldauf - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Strout - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 10%

John Waldie - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 10%

Jennifer Bradeen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 8%

Amanda Morgan - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Patrick Dorow - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

Katie Fitzpatrick - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

Christie Conticchio - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 4%

William Asher - JOESEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Tim Goss - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 4%

Billy Butler - GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN - Player's Ring 4%

Kennedy McAllister - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Amanda Morgan - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

Bree Battey - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Andrew Morrissey - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Dan Cain - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 3%

William Asher - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Bree Battey - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

Patrick Dorow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 2%

Andrew Morrissey - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Michael Ursua - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Andrew Morrissey - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Andrew Morrissey - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Jesse Drake - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 1%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester opera House 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester opera House 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 4%

OLIVER - Palace Theatre 4%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 4%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Palace Theatre 3%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 2%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN - Player's Ring 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ava Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Lindsey Brunelle - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Sofie Nesanelis - MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Jared Lemay - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

AJ Gori - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park Arts Festival 5%

Jennifer Bradeen - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Payton Hines - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 3%

Elsa Gustafson - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Scott Bakula - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 3%

Jenry Towle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Carson Curtis - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Emma McDonald - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Michelle Faria - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Braden Foley - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Stephanie Lynne Mason - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Scott Severance - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Sophie Mings - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Brady Harlow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Christian Arnold - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 2%

Sam Bennett - GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN - Player's Ring 2%

Erin Balestrieri - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Jamie Bradley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Megan Lautieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 1%

Jeremy Toussaint - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 1%

Kevin Mahaney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 12%

Riley Waygood - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

Jamie Bradley - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Ana Lauren Rodriguez - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Hannah-Jo Weisberg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Matt Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Grayson smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Heidi Krantz - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Alex Jozitis - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre 3%

Jason Smith - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Sue Rockwell - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Shaughnessey Gower - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 3%

Jamie Bradley - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Rose Chaffee - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Annie Lelio - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Geehae Moon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Alanna Smith - NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 2%

Hannah-Jo Weisberg - RUMORS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Alex White - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Tsebiyah Mishael Derry - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Matt Recine - THE FLICK - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Bob Porzio - BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

Aidan Crawford - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Nisi Sturgis - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 1%

Cassandra Durand - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 17%

FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 17%

A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 6%

INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 6%

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 5%

CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

HEAD, HEART, HEATHER - Player's Ring 4%

BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

RUMORE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

THE WHITE LIARS/BLACK COMEDY - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 2%

CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 2%

GRANITE STATE PROUD - Player's Ring 2%

DEATHTRAP - Peterborough Players 1%

SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 1%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mathew Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 11%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 9%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 8%

Geof Dolan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 7%

Hannah Joy Hopkins - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Dane Leeman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 6%

Trystan Stoffel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 6%

Matt Haley - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 5%

Jill Gordon - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 4%

Soks Gemma - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

Billy Smith - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Jill Gordon - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 3%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 3%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Francois Lamothe - BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Sarah Rozene - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Meghan Flynn - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Deborah Jasien - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 2%

Rien Schlecht - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Melissa Shakun - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Winnipesaukee Playhouse 1%

Rien Schlecht - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Jill Gordon - ORDINARY DAYS - RGC Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Donlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 11%

Andrew Cameron - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

Andrew Cameron - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Andrew Cameron - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Amanda Morgan - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

Andrew Cameron - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Sarah Cadena - BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 5%

Brian Dembkoski - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Nicholas Donlin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Joey Martin - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 3%

Alexander Pikiben - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Kimberly O’Loughlin - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Patrick Pettengill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 3%

Nicholas Donlin - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 3%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 3%

Evan Kelly - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Robert Salerno - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Nicholas Donlin - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Alex Pikiben - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Kimberly O’Loughlin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Dan Pelletier and Brian Dembkoski - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Mickey Maguire Jr - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Joseph Rivera - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Mickey Maguire Jr - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

Michaela Pride - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Joy Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 10%

Marcus Provost - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 7%

Isabelle Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

Alexandra Mullaney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Elizabeth graham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Molly Scott - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Alex Sweeney - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Ben Hanley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Alexandra Mullaney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Alyssa Dumas - WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Adrianna Crockett-Sears - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Joshua Lapierre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Sophie Mings - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Chelsea Hermann - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Darren Green - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 2%

Lucas Mayo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Nola Bradeen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Sammi Foti - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Andrew Fournier - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Dorow - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 1%

Matthew Scharn - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 1%

Christian Arnold - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 1%

Giovanni Valforte - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Addy Macdonald - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Heather Conti-Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 15%

Joshua Lapierre - THE TRUTH ABOUT SANTA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

David Durham - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Frank Thompson - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 5%

Will Saxe - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 5%

Angelika Menendez - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 4%

Abbie Brown - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 4%

Mic Godin - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Christie Conticchio - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Joshua Benham - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 3%

Caitlyn Houde - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Garrison Players Arts Center 3%

Alyssa O’Mara - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Chrissy Kelly - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Aliah Whitmore - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 2%

Addy Macdonald - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Nicole Jones - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Trish Aponte - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 2%

Tom Lott - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Chris Ferril - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Jordan Raymond - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Millspace Mainstage 2%

Crystal Welch - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Jean Mar Brown - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

London Carlisle - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 1%

Ollire Lane - BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players Arts Center 1%

Arisael Rivera - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 26%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 22%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 20%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Epping Theatre 6%

COURDEROY - Winnipesaukee Playhouse 5%

THE CLAW - Weathervane Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre 21%

Rochester Opera House 16%

Arts In Motion Theatre Company 15%

Palace Theatre 8%

Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

Actorsingers 6%

Peterborough Players 5%

Players Ring 3%

Kids Coop Theatre 3%

RGC Theatre 2%

Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Dive In Productions 2%

Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Weathervane Theatre 2%

The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Winnipesaukee Playhouse 1%

M and D Playhouse 1%

New London Barn Playhouse 1%

Interlakes Theatre 1%

Garrison Players Arts Center 1%



Comments