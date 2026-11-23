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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

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2026 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alyssa Dumas - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 24%

Mary Beth Marino - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 13%

Andrew Holland - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Actorsingers 12%

Chelsea Hupalowsky - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 10%

Kayla Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 9%

Margaret W. Tello - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 7%

Shaina Schwartz - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Gustavo Wons - CABARET - Interlakes Summer Theatre 6%

Shaina Schwartz - ELF THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Jo Meallo - MEAN GIRLS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Chaz Wolcott - THE STRAW HAT REVUE - New London Barn Playhouse 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Victoria Carot - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 29%

Lisa Volonte - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 23%

Allison Szklarz - SEUSSICAL - Peacock Players 20%

Mary Ellen Jordan - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 16%

Alison Pugh - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 9%

Danielle Best - EUREKA DAY - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Best Dance Production

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 49%

FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 28%

HAIRSPRAY - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 23%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kate Sheridan - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 28%

Christie Conticchio - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 15%

Tom Alsip - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 14%

Sara Landry - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Actorsingers 11%

Clayton Phillips - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 11%

Dan Pelletier - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 9%

Margaret W. Tello - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 7%

Margaret W. Tello - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 5%

Best Direction Of A Play

Tim Hackney - MACBETH - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 43%

Joshua Benham - WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 11%

Dan Pelletier - PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 10%

Blair Hundertmark - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 9%

Kaiti Maddox-Benedetti - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 8%

Matthew Parent - THE CHILDREN - Players Ring Theatre 7%

Crystal Welch - DEAD IN THE WATER - Cue Zero Theatre Company 7%

Jordan Ahnquist - COLLECTED STORIES - The Barnstormers Theatre 5%

Best Ensemble

AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 26%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 14%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 11%

REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 6%

COME FROM AWAY - Winnipesaukee Playhouse 5%

HAIRSPRAY - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 4%

COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Interlakes Summer Theatre 3%

FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 2%

DEAD IN THE WATER - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

COMPANY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 1%

THE CHILDREN - Players Ring Theatre 1%

THE STRAW HAT REVUE - New London Barn Playhouse 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Arnold - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 35%

Megan Reilly - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 17%

Christian Arnold - MEAN GIRLS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 14%

Michael Clark Wonson - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 12%

Dan Pelletier - PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 8%

Dan Pelletier - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 7%

Vivienne Houde - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 7%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Strout - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 32%

Breanne Battey - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 14%

Christie Conticchio - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 12%

Christie Conticchio - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 9%

Karina Allayne - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 8%

Keith Belanger - THE PRODUCERS - The Actorsingers 6%

Xander McColley - HAIRSPRAY - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 6%

Mike Shaw - FROZEN - Windham Actors Guild 5%

Mike Shaw - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Xander McColley - FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 3%

Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 20%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 10%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 9%

REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 9%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Actorsingers 7%

DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 6%

ALTAR BOYZ - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 5%

COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

THE PRODUCERS - The Actorsingers 4%

ANNIE - Interlakes Summer Theatre 4%

HAIRSPRAY - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 4%

FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Robbie Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 11%

Jack Downey - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 11%

Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 6%

Tia Apicella - GREASE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Mary Mahoney - GREASE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Sara Landry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 5%

Quinn Hoy - CABARET - Interlakes Summer Theatre 5%

Lauren Craven - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 5%

Jhonika Wright - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 4%

Theron Zajchowski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

Brandon Bakken - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Kennedy Chang - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 2%

Quinn Titcomb as Annie - ANNIE - Interlakes Summer Theatre 2%

Erik Shaffer - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Kenny Meehan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Actorsingers 2%

Zoë Daigle - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 2%

Elias Robles - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 2%

Gwendalyn Rose Díaz - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 2%

Lily Lemauro - HAIRSPRAY - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 2%

Scott Severance - THE PRODUCERS - The Actorsingers 1%

Nick Rubano - FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 1%

Tim Ostendorf - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 1%

Melody Perla - FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 1%

Ryan Orlando - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Nick Wakely - MACBETH - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 39%

Heidi Krantz - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Manchester Community Theatre Players 13%

Chrissy Kelly - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 12%

Jena Jekums - WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 10%

Andrew Sellon - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 9%

Kimberly Holliday - THE CHILDREN - Players Ring Theatre 5%

Annie Kollmorgen - PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Karina Ithier - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Winnipesaukee Playhouse 4%

Nate Faro - PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Best Play

MACBETH - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 38%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Majestic Theatre 14%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 13%

BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 12%

WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 8%

THE CHILDREN - Players Ring Theatre 6%

PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

DEAD IN THE WATER - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Lahue - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 28%

Justin Lahue - MEAN GIRLS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 15%

Justin Lahue - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 15%

Deborah Jaisen - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 11%

Morgan Turnbull - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 9%

Morgan Turnbull - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 8%

Travis McHale - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 6%

Ben Bagley - THE CHILDREN - Players Ring Theatre 4%

David McQuillen Robertson - EUREKA DAY - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Connor Rice - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 41%

Elizabeth Calandra - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 19%

Dan Pelletier & Nate Faro - PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 15%

Mark Zick - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 15%

Sean McGinley - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sam Rogers - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 11%

Noah Lyons - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 7%

Sam Rogers - GREASE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Parker Tessier - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 6%

Sean Mullaney - AMERICAN IDIOT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Briar Moon - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 5%

Ben Gorelick - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Sara Landry - THE PRODUCERS - The Actorsingers 5%

Christian Ahern - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 5%

Jersie Joniak - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 5%

Christie Conticchio - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Jolie Lubar - HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Rochester Opera House 5%

Sarah Joy Kane - HAIRSPRAY - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 4%

Casey Henry - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Actorsingers 3%

Mackenzie Hester - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 3%

Corinne Stanley - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 3%

Bryn Steinmetz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Darin Brown - REEFER MADNESS - M & D Productions 2%

Justin Demers - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 2%

Chrissy Kelly - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Catherine Sweet - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Crystal Welch - COMPANY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Elijah Simms - FOOTLOOSE - NCCA Jean's Playhouse 1%

Joshua Lapierre - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Prescott Park 1%

Doug Shapiro - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sam Rogers - MACBETH - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 45%

Maurisa Rose Charest - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 13%

Sophie Brown - DEAD IN THE WATER - Cue Zero Theatre Company 10%

Lisa McMillan - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Barnstormers Theatre 8%

Chrissy Kelly - PEOPLE LIKE TO BE SCARED: AN EXPLORATION OF FEAR - Cue Zero Theatre Company 7%

Jason Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Majestic Theatre 7%

Rich Hurley - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Majestic Theatre 5%

Sam Deans - BUG - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELF THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Manchester Community Theatre Players 23%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Teen Actorsingers 17%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Rochester Opera House 11%

FROZEN - Windham Actors Guild 11%

SEUSSICAL - Peacock Players 9%

Favorite Local Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29%

Manchester Community Theatre Players 15%

Cue Zero Theatre Company 11%

The Actorsingers 10%

Prescott Park 8%

M & D Productions 7%

Rochester Opera House 5%

Interlakes Summer Theatre 5%

New London Barn Playhouse 2%

Players Ring Theatre 2%

Peacock Players 2%

Windham Actors Guild 2%

Nashua Theatre Guild 1%

The Music Hall 1%

The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 20% 2 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Prescott Park 10% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 4 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 5 REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 9% Best Play 1 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 38% 2 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 14% 3 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 13% 4 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 12% 5 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29% 2 Manchester Community Theatre Players 15% 3 Cue Zero Theatre Company 11% 4 The Actorsingers 10% 5 Prescott Park 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Robbie Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13% 2 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 11% 3 Jack Downey - REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 11% 4 Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Rochester Opera House 6% 5 Tia Apicella - GREASE Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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