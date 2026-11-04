Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke to Perform at The Park Theatre

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Acclaimed comedian and actor Lenny Clarke brings his unmistakable Boston accent, spirited storytelling and outrageous sense of humor to The Park Theatre on Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. The performance marks Clarke's third appearance at the Jaffrey venue. Reserved-seat tickets are $35.

A Cambridge native, Clarke emerged from the Boston comedy scene that helped transform American stand-up in the 1980s. As host of open-mic nights at Cambridge's legendary Ding Ho restaurant, he shared the scene with such talents as Steven Wright, Denis Leary and Paula Poundstone. His larger-than-life personality and gift for turning everyday experiences into comic adventures made him a distinctive voice among New England's celebrated comedy pioneers.

Clarke subsequently brought that personality to television and film. He is widely recognized for playing Uncle Teddy opposite Denis Leary in Rescue Me, and his television credits include his own sitcom, Lenny, as well as The John Larroquette Show and The Job. Movie audiences have seen him in There's Something About Mary, Me, Myself & Irene, Fever Pitch, Here Comes the Boom, The Judge and Halloween Kills. Through his screen career, Clarke has continued returning to the stage and the New England audiences who first embraced him.

His enduring appeal has earned enthusiastic recognition from the press. In his 1999 comedy year in review, The Boston Globe's Michael Blowen wrote: “If you haven't seen the consistently hilarious Lenny at the Saugus club, you haven't really seen him.” Writing in Local Rhythms in 2008, journalist Michael Witthaus offered another fitting description: “When comedy was king, Lenny Clarke held court as the prince of Boston.”

Tickets for Lenny Clarke's November 14 performance are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling the ticket hotline at 603-532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

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