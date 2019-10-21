BOOTSTRAPS, A New Dark Comedy, Premieres In FringeBYOV At The Chain Theatre

A wickedly fun new comedy that skewers our reality-TV politics and the stories we tell about ourselves, Bootstraps by Kathryn Funkhouser premieres at the Chain Theatre as part of the New York Fringe's Fringe BYOV in a production directed by Chris Morrissey.

The reality show Bootstraps was cancelled weeks ago, and nobody told the cast. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to be gained - and after all, chaos is easier to edit. When executive producer Steve (Alan Simon *) cooks up a plan to keep shooting the show in order to get it back on the air, his efficient underling Wendy (Jessica DiSalvo *) has misgivings - but she also sees her chance to start climbing the ladder. The last three cast members still on set have agendas of their own, including undercover freelance journalist Ben (Julian Fadullon* ), brand-conscious finance bro Wilson (Hunter Mruz), and mom-turned-doomsday-prepper Mary Ann (Sharon Ullrick *). Will Wendy spin a tale that people want to hear - but the game might be rigged for her too." Everyone is equal. No one is safe." How many lies are in that tagline? Bootstraps is a dark comedy about performance and power.

Chain Theatre Mainstage, 312 West 36th Street #4th floor. New York, NY 10018. Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bootstraps-fringebyov-tickets-70866947949?aff=eac2

*Actors appearing by agreement with the Actor's Equity Association.





