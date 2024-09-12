Author Richard Powers Returns To WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE With New Novel PLAYGROUND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, October 1, Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Richard Powers comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series. He will discuss his newest novel, PLAYGROUND.

His new and exciting novel features four characters with interlaced pasts as they are drawn together on the history-scarred island of Makatea. Richard Powers showcases an oceanic-sized narrative that melds captivating characters with contemporary themes of climate change and artificial intelligence.

The 7pm event will include an author presentation and on-stage interview with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa.

About the Author:

Richard Powers is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory and the New York Times bestselling novel Bewilderment. He also wrote the acclaimed works Orfeo, Generosity: An Enhancement, The Echo Maker, and many more national best-selling novels. Powers worked as a computer programmer in Boston before dedicating himself to his first novel, Three Farmers on Their Way to a Dance. The novel was met with critical acclaim and jump started his storied literary career. Richard Powers now lives and writes in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Writers on a New England Stage: Richard Powers with PLAYGROUND on Tuesday, October 1, at 7pm is $18. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (Playground, $30 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

