"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A REVOLUTIONARY YULETIDE and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Are Coming to New Hampshire Theatre Project
A Revolutionary Yuletide will take place December 3 and 5, followed by Miracle on 34th Street on December 12 and 13.
New Hampshire Theatre Project is once again collaborating with Historic New England to celebrate the holiday season with A Revolutionary Yuletide. This is the second in the Langdon Parlor Entertainment Series, which kicked off in October with the completely sold out Victorian Frightful.
A Revolutionary Yuletide
On December 3 and 5, Miss Eliza Langdon will welcome revelers for an evening of storytelling, music, and nibbles inspired by eighteenth century Yuletide celebrations. Musicians Lindsay Straw and Larry Young of Fair Liberty's Call will perform acoustic tunes and instrumentals of the Revolutionary War, including sea chanties, songs of winter, and holiday carols, and will lead a sing-along to share good cheer – just like the Langdon Family once did! Food historian Michael Duncan Smith, the 18th Century Cook, will lead us in a discussion of favorite holiday foods while guests nibble popular Georgian Yuletide treats such as sweet jellies, Twelfth Night cake, and Queens cake. Come as you like or dress in festive Yuletide finery.
Miracle on 34th Street
New Hampshire Theatre Project's Playreading for Grownups Series will once again present the 1940's Lux Radio Theatre's version of Miracle on 34th Street, based on the beloved novel by Valentine Davies. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 12, 4:00 pm; and Sunday, December 13, 2:30pm.
Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa.
Miracle on 34th Street features Blair Hundertmark, Todd Hunter, Peter Josephson, David Kaye, Kolby Hume, Kathleen Somssich and Colleen Spear. Genevieve Aichele directs, with technical support by Jess Gero. The NHTP Playreading for Grownups Series is supported with funding from Bruce Morton, Kathleen Somssich and Kennebunk Savings Bank.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
The Park Theatre (11/29-11/29)
|
2026 NEW ENGLAND ANIMATION FESTIVAL – Fri Nov 20 and Sat Nov 21
The Park Theatre (11/20-11/21)
|
It's STILL A Wonderful Life
The Chester H. Hawrylciw Theater at Northern Essex Community College (12/18-12/19)
|
Auditions for "A Murder is Announced"
Community Players of Concord (11/23-11/24)
|
SCROOGED (1988) Starring Bill Murray. The Dickens classic gets an irreverent makeover. – Sat Nov 28, 6:30pm
SCROOGED (1988) Starring Bill Murray. The Dickens classic gets an irreverent makeover. – Sat Nov 28, 6:30pm (11/28-11/28)
|
"Come From Away"
Community Players of Concord (11/20-11/22)
|
'A Christmas Carol'
Players Ring (11/28-12/27)
|
The Park Theatre’s Annual Tree-Trimming Party! Sat, Nov 28, 5 – 7pm and Free!
The Park Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
'What The Dickens'
Players Ring (12/02-12/09)
|
OLIVER TWIST (1922) The classic silent masterpiece starring Jackie Coogan and Lon Chaney – Sat Nov 28, 6:45pm
OLIVER TWIST (1922) The classic silent masterpiece starring Jackie Coogan and Lon Chaney – Sat Nov 28, 6:45pm (11/28-11/28)