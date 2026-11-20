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New Hampshire Theatre Project is once again collaborating with Historic New England to celebrate the holiday season with A Revolutionary Yuletide. This is the second in the Langdon Parlor Entertainment Series, which kicked off in October with the completely sold out Victorian Frightful.

A Revolutionary Yuletide

On December 3 and 5, Miss Eliza Langdon will welcome revelers for an evening of storytelling, music, and nibbles inspired by eighteenth century Yuletide celebrations. Musicians Lindsay Straw and Larry Young of Fair Liberty's Call will perform acoustic tunes and instrumentals of the Revolutionary War, including sea chanties, songs of winter, and holiday carols, and will lead a sing-along to share good cheer – just like the Langdon Family once did! Food historian Michael Duncan Smith, the 18th Century Cook, will lead us in a discussion of favorite holiday foods while guests nibble popular Georgian Yuletide treats such as sweet jellies, Twelfth Night cake, and Queens cake. Come as you like or dress in festive Yuletide finery.

Miracle on 34th Street

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Playreading for Grownups Series will once again present the 1940's Lux Radio Theatre's version of Miracle on 34th Street, based on the beloved novel by Valentine Davies. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 12, 4:00 pm; and Sunday, December 13, 2:30pm.

Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa.

Miracle on 34th Street features Blair Hundertmark, Todd Hunter, Peter Josephson, David Kaye, Kolby Hume, Kathleen Somssich and Colleen Spear. Genevieve Aichele directs, with technical support by Jess Gero. The NHTP Playreading for Grownups Series is supported with funding from Bruce Morton, Kathleen Somssich and Kennebunk Savings Bank.

The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 19% 2 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 10% 3 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Prescott Park 9% 4 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 5 REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 9% Best Play 1 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 37% 2 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 14% 3 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 13% 4 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 13% 5 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 28% 2 Manchester Community Theatre Players 16% 3 Cue Zero Theatre Company 12% 4 The Actorsingers 11% 5 Prescott Park 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Robbie Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 12% 2 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 11% 3 Jack Downey - REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 10% 4 Tia Apicella - GREASE Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7% 5 Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Rochester Opera House 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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