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The North Country Center for the Arts (NCCA) at Jean's Playhouse invites audiences to celebrate the spirit of the season with the return of A Christmas Carol, the theatre's original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless holiday classic. Returning for its fourth year this December, the production brings Victorian London to life through unforgettable characters, original music, theatrical magic, and a heartwarming story of redemption, generosity, and the true meaning of Christmas.

Adapted for the stage with an original musical score by NCCA Executive Artistic Director Joel Mercier, A Christmas Carol follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a remarkable Christmas Eve journey. Guided by the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, Scrooge confronts the choices that have shaped his life and discovers that it's never too late to change. Featuring a professional cast of returning favorites and exciting new faces, the production combines spirited musical numbers, imaginative staging, unexpected twists and turns, and the warmth and wonder that have made Dickens' story a holiday favorite for generations.

Leading this year's company as Ebenezer Scrooge is Adam Kee, who previously appeared on the NCCA stage in Misery and portrayed Jacob Marley in last year's production. Following the retirement of longtime New Hampshire theatre favorite Ray Dudley, Kee is excited to step into Scrooge's spectacles and dressing gown this year! Joining him is NCCA newcomer Madeline de la Parra, who takes on the unique challenge of portraying all three Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Returning favorites Kristofer Holz and Jennifer Hope reprise their roles as the larger-than-life Fezziwigs, among other characters, while newcomer Jack Fortin steps into the role of Jacob Marley. The company also features Thomas Deen Baker, Henry Barry, Erin Bodura, Olivia DeFilippo, Olivia Etchings, Gavin King, LillyAnna Lemauro, Michael Marziliano, Allison Mele, Darrien Wilcox, and Abby Zeets. Local youth performers Riley Charron of Lincoln, Brooke Lavoi of Whitefield, and Chloe LeClaire of Bethlehem round out the cast.

At the helm of the production is Joel Mercier, who once again brings the vision to life as director, joined by choreographer Katie Proulx and music director Stephen Schapero. The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Stuart, Costume Designer Emily Nelson, wig designer Jodi Hopfinger, sound designer Tyler Soucy, production stage manager Griffyn Maddock, and assistant stage manager Alex Fergusson.

Beyond the performance itself, NCCA is embracing the spirit of the season with several special holiday activities. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early for festive pre-show caroling in the lobby, featuring members of the A Christmas Carol company. The theatre will also host a holiday canned food drive, inviting patrons to bring nonperishable food items to support local individuals and families in need through the Lincoln-Woodstock Food Pantry.

Adding a little extra Christmas magic throughout the community, NCCA is also introducing Fezziwig's Secret Santa, a special holiday promotion inviting residents and visitors to keep an eye out for Fezziwig's Letter at participating locations throughout Lincoln and North Woodstock. Those lucky enough to discover a letter can redeem it for complimentary tickets to A Christmas Carol, spreading a little unexpected holiday cheer beyond the theatre's doors.

As NCCA concludes its 40th anniversary season, A Christmas Carol continues to be a cherished part of the organization's expanding year-round programming. "There's something particularly special about bringing this experience back year after year," says Executive Artistic Director Joel Mercier. "At its heart, A Christmas Carol is about the importance of community, and we've really embraced that message beyond the stage. We love that this production has become such a beloved holiday tradition for families throughout the North Country and beyond, while also serving as a way to bring people together, give back to our neighbors, and spread a little extra holiday cheer."

A Christmas Carol will be presented at Jean's Playhouse in Lincoln, New Hampshire, December 11-20, 2026.

The race is on for the New Hampshire Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 20% 2 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Prescott Park 10% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 4 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 9% 5 REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 9% Best Play 1 MACBETH Seacoast Repertory Theatre 39% 2 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Majestic Theatre 14% 3 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS The Barnstormers Theatre 13% 4 BUG Cue Zero Theatre Company 12% 5 WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Cue Zero Theatre Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29% 2 Manchester Community Theatre Players 15% 3 Cue Zero Theatre Company 11% 4 The Actorsingers 10% 5 Prescott Park 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Robbie Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT Seacoast Repertory Theatre 14% 2 Lauren Craven - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manchester Community Theatre Players 11% 3 Jack Downey - REEFER MADNESS M & D Productions 11% 4 Jolie Lubar - DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Rochester Opera House 6% 5 Tia Apicella - GREASE Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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