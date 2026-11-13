A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Players Ring With Reimagined Adaptation

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The Players Ring will present a new adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, directed by Joshua Goldberg, from November 28 through December 27, 2026, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Faithful to the spirit of Charles Dickens' original novella, the production offers a fresh perspective on the familiar holiday story, featuring a cast of youth, teen, and adult performers. This year's production stars Constance Witman as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“A Christmas Carol is a story that has been told a million times in a million different ways, and yet every time I come back to it, I find something new thanks to the unique perspectives bringing it to life,” said Goldberg.

“I am excited to bring my own perspective to it, because I am, but I’m even more excited to showcase the unique youth, teen, and adult voices who have joined forces to tell Scrooge’s tale.”

The Players Ring commissioned Goldberg to rework the adaptation alongside its original playwright, Ben Bagley, whose version of the holiday classic has been presented at the theatre for the past two seasons.

“When The Ring approached me about taking on A Christmas Carol this year I was hesitant – not because I didn’t want to, but because I didn’t think it was possible to write a more compelling adaption than Ben Bagley’s, which The Ring has produced the past two seasons,” Goldberg explained. “Luckily, he was completely game to tackle the challenge of evolving his script into something recognizable and yet completely reimagined.”

The new production reframes the story through a group of London street-dwellers who come together to recount Scrooge's journey. The staging incorporates elements of Dickens' original novella that are not always included in theatrical adaptations, including new interpretations of the story's ghosts.

“We were careful not to make any changes for the sake of being new or different, but instead pulled from some of the novella's themes and imagery that don't always make it to the stage,” Goldberg said.

Witman leads the production as Scrooge, bringing a new interpretation to the iconic character.

“Scrooge is a challenging role,” Goldberg said. “It’s easy to make him larger than life, and yet the crux of the story is this person’s humanity. I couldn’t think of a better person for the job than Constance Witman.”

The production will also feature a reconfigured performance space designed to blur the line between audience members and performers, with much of the cast remaining onstage throughout the show. Andrew Strout will provide live piano accompaniment, featuring a score that Goldberg describes as both beautiful and haunting. Surprise guest performers are also expected to appear throughout the run.

The Ring's Executive Director Margherita Giacobbi emphasized the theatre's commitment to presenting familiar stories in unexpected ways.

“One of the things I take greatest pride in at The Ring is our commitment to innovative storytelling, even – especially – when the material is as beloved and familiar as A Christmas Carol,” she said.

“This adaptation is remarkably faithful to Dickens’ original novella, yet, in true Ring fashion, it invites us to notice more, discover something new, and feel a little more deeply.”

Giacobbi also highlighted Goldberg's ongoing involvement with the theatre, including his leadership of the RingRISING education program and his work bringing younger performers together with professional artists.

In addition to Witman, the cast features Chris Bradley, Ryan Charland, Max Jagentenfl, Tim Hackney, Sam Kovick, Charlotte McClain, Ciara Neidlinger, Lucy Schnaars, Andrew Strout,

Performances will run November 28-December 27. Tickets can be purchased at The Players Ring website.

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