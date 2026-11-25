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HARRY POTTER EN HET VERVLOEKTE KIND, the Dutch-language production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, brought its Wand Dance to Comic Con, where Malaika led attendees through a tutorial and had everyone follow the lead of their wands.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, the Dutch production opened in March 2026 at the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen, with Valentijn van Hall as Harry Potter. The play is set 19 years after the events of the final book, when Harry's son and the son of his rival Draco Malfoy become friends.

On Broadway, a new company of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD recently began performances at the Lyric Theatre.

The race is on for the Netherlands Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SPRING AWAKENING Happily Ever After Productions 58% 2 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Royal carre 29% 3 SHREK Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 13% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 28% 2 ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF JoyJoyJoy Basilika 19% 3 HAMLET Theater ins Blau 16% 4 HAMLET Mike's Badhuistheater 11% 5 EMAIL 9/12 Het Polanentheater 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Theater ins Blau 29% 2 Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 22% 3 Mike's Badhuistheater 16% 4 Koninklijk Theater Carre 13% 5 Polanentheater 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Camille Gribbons - SHREK Happily Ever After Productions 39% 2 Casey Kooyman - Shrek The Musical Happily Ever After Productions 36% 3 Tomi Richter - SPRING AWAKENING Happily Ever After Productions 25% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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