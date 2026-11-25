Video: Wand Dance Tutorial from the Dutch HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HARRY POTTER EN HET VERVLOEKTE KIND plays the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.
HARRY POTTER EN HET VERVLOEKTE KIND, the Dutch-language production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, brought its Wand Dance to Comic Con, where Malaika led attendees through a tutorial and had everyone follow the lead of their wands.
Produced by Stage Entertainment, the Dutch production opened in March 2026 at the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen, with Valentijn van Hall as Harry Potter. The play is set 19 years after the events of the final book, when Harry's son and the son of his rival Draco Malfoy become friends.
On Broadway, a new company of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD recently began performances at the Lyric Theatre.
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