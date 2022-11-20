Never Before Told Story About Santa Claus, Backed By Multinational Production Team, Coming To Theaters
The musical is planned to have its first opening in 2024, in Dublin
A new musical, never before told story about Santa Claus is now officially in the works, lead by multiple cross border production teams. The production is a huge collaboration between USA, UK and Scandinavia, with the intention to create a multi sensory theatrical experience.
Santa Claus Licensing Ltd, is planned to operate as one of the key foreign partnerships, along with a second generation entertainment producer and a CEO of multiple entertainment entities, Tim Livson. US based Scandinavian producer Maija Anttila as well as multi award winning and nominated Broadway producer Martin Platt are leading the productions in the US as well as overseas.
The musical is planned to have its first opening in 2024, in Dublin. Perry Street Theatricals will operate as general manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glickas
