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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Justyna Borowiecka - SPRING AWAKENING - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 62%

George Hansel - AN EVENING OF JACQUES BREL - Verhalenhuis Haarlem 38%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Karsten Baan - ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 65%

Viivi Valpuri - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 35%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Camille Gribbons - SHREK - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 45%

Anna Murton - SPRING AWAKENING - Happily Ever After Productions 34%

Mike Ramirez - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Positive Productions 21%

Best Direction Of A Play

Charlie Bird - HAMLET - Theater Ins Blau 37%

Jo Van Der Meij - ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 34%

George Hansel - EMAIL 9/12 - Our Way Productions 11%

George Hansel - LOVING WENDY - Our Way Productions 10%

Rae Gerritsen - SILVER FOXES - InPlayers International Drama Group 7%

Keith Day - TWO - Mike's Badhuistheater 1%

Best Ensemble

ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 48%

SHREK - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 34%

SILVER FOXES - InPlayers International Drama Group 18%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Yann Belin - EMAIL 9/12 - Het Polanentheater 63%

Evonne Dunne - SILVER FOXES - InPlayers International Drama Group 37%

Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Happily Ever After Productions 59%

THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - Royal carre 29%

SHREK - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Camille Gribbons - SHREK - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 27%

Casey Kooyman - Shrek The Musical - Happily Ever After Productions 27%

Tomi Richter - SPRING AWAKENING - Happily Ever After Productions 17%

Barbie Insua - EMAIL 9/12 - Het Polanentheater 13%

NICOLE MURPHY - EMAIL 9/12 - Het Polanentheater 10%

QUIN LEMS - EMAIL 9/12 - Het Polanentheater 7%

Best Performer In A Play

Imogen Cooper - HAMLET - Theater Ins Blau 38%

Hamish Dodd - ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 18%

Louisa Trad - ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 9%

Becky Blomgren - LOVING WENDY - Our Way Productions 9%

Nick Herman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 9%

Franck Pagnon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 4%

Ente Breed - SILVER FOXES - InPlayers International Drama Group 4%

Sean Olson Roy - SILVER FOXES - InPlayers International Drama Group 4%

Quin Lems - LOVING WENDY - Amsterdams Theaterhuis 3%

Keith Day - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Orange Theatre Company 2%

Judith Joan Walker - TWO - Mike's Badhuistheater 1%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 29%

ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 19%

HAMLET - Theater ins Blau 17%

HAMLET - Mike's Badhuistheater 11%

EMAIL 9/12 - Het Polanentheater 9%

LOVING WENDY - Our Way Productions 8%

SILVER FOXES - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 7%

MURDER IN THE STUDIO - Het Polanentheater 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sutton Bowers Burman - SHREK - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 100%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Aroosha Zahid - ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - JoyJoyJoy Basilika 23%

Matthew Cannock - HAMLET - Mike's Badhuistheater 18%

Sutton Bowers Burman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 13%

Frederick Ntow - HAMLET - Mike's Badhuistheater 11%

Louise O'Meara - LOVING WENDY - Amsterdams Theaterhuis 10%

Diego Best - ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF - Mercutio 7%

Rodney Giano - SILVER FOXES - InPlayers International Drama Group 6%

George Hansel - SILVER FOXES - Inplayers 5%

Shiro Mungai - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 5%

Rosan Tan - LOVING WENDY - Amsterdams Theaterhuis 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Theater ins Blau 30%

Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 21%

Mike's Badhuistheater 17%

Koninklijk Theater Carre 13%

InPlayers International Drama Group 6%

Polanentheater 6%

Inplayers 4%

DeLaMar Theater 4%

The race is on for the Netherlands Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SPRING AWAKENING Happily Ever After Productions 59% 2 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Royal carre 29% 3 SHREK Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 12% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 29% 2 ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF JoyJoyJoy Basilika 19% 3 HAMLET Theater ins Blau 17% 4 HAMLET Mike's Badhuistheater 11% 5 EMAIL 9/12 Het Polanentheater 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Theater ins Blau 30% 2 Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 21% 3 Mike's Badhuistheater 17% 4 Koninklijk Theater Carre 13% 5 InPlayers International Drama Group 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Camille Gribbons - SHREK Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 27% 2 Casey Kooyman - Shrek The Musical Happily Ever After Productions 27% 3 Tomi Richter - SPRING AWAKENING Happily Ever After Productions 17% 4 Barbie Insua - EMAIL 9/12 Het Polanentheater 13% 5 NICOLE MURPHY - EMAIL 9/12 Het Polanentheater 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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