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Dutch National Ballet will bring Christopher Wheeldon's production of Cinderella back to the stage this holiday season, with performances scheduled Dec. 9 through Jan. 2, 2027, at Dutch National Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam.

Created specifically for Dutch National Ballet in 2012, Wheeldon's adaptation of the classic fairy tale features choreography set to Sergei Prokofiev's score. The production draws inspiration from The Brothers Grimm version of the story and follows Cinderella, a young woman navigating life with her stepmother and stepsisters before receiving an invitation to a royal ball.

Wheeldon's interpretation gives the central characters additional dimensions, including a named prince, Guillaume, who disguises himself as a beggar to observe the women invited to the palace. Cinderella's kindness toward him sets the story in motion, while magical woodland spirits help prepare her for the ball.

The production features set, mask and costume designs by Julian Crouch, with stage direction and tree and carriage designs by Basil Twist. Natasha Katz is the lighting designer, and Daniel Brodie is responsible for video design. The Dutch Ballet Orchestra will provide the musical accompaniment under the direction of conductor Koen Kessels. The production is a co-production with San Francisco Ballet.

The principal cast includes Anna Tsygankova, Maia Makhateli, Riho Sakamoto, Anna Ol, Jessica Xuan, Yuanyuan Zhang, Salome Leverashvili and Ana Luísa Negrão as Cinderella. The role of Prince Guillaume will be performed by Giorgi Potskhishvili, Young Gyu Choi, Martin ten Kortenaar, Jan Spunda, Semyon Velichko, Constantine Allen, Timothy van Poucke and Koyo Yamamoto, depending on the performance date. Additional performances feature Vsevolod Maievskyi as Prince Guillaume.

Performances will take place on the Main Stage at Dutch National Opera & Ballet, located at Amstel 3 in Amsterdam. The production runs approximately two hours and 40 minutes, including two intermissions, and is recommended for audiences ages 8 and older.

The performance schedule includes evening and matinee performances throughout December, with the final performances taking place Jan. 1 and 2, 2027. Tickets start at 33 euros, with standard prices varying by seating category and ranging from 30 euros to 120 euros before the 3-euro booking fee. Dynamic pricing applies, meaning ticket prices may change as performances approach and availability decreases.

The race is on for the Netherlands Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 47% 2 SPRING AWAKENING Happily Ever After Productions 31% 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Royal carre 22% Best Play 1 ROMEO AND JULIET, WHAT IF JoyJoyJoy Basilika 25% 2 HAMLET Theater ins Blau 18% 3 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 17% 4 HAMLET Mike's Badhuistheater 14% 5 LOVING WENDY Our Way Productions 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Theater ins Blau 31% 2 Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 20% 3 Mike's Badhuistheater 17% 4 Koninklijk Theater Carre 14% 5 InPlayers International Drama Group 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Camille Gribbons - SHREK Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 28% 2 Casey Kooyman - Shrek The Musical Happily Ever After Productions 28% 3 Tomi Richter - SPRING AWAKENING Happily Ever After Productions 16% 4 Barbie Insua - EMAIL 9/12 Het Polanentheater 13% 5 NICOLE MURPHY - EMAIL 9/12 Het Polanentheater 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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