Tickets for HAMILTON in Milwaukee to Go On Sale July 15

Producer Jeffery Seller and Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Thursday, July 15 for performances October 13-24, 2021 in Milwaukee. At 10:00 AM CT, tickets will be available online at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.MarcusCenter.org. At 12:00 PM CT, tickets will be available in person at the MPAC Box Office (929 N. Water Street).

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $189 with select premium seats available from $299. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Milwaukee engagement should be made through www.marcuscenter.org ."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: