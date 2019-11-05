Outsider Pictures And Strand Announce U.S. Theatrical And VOD Release Of The Environmental Thriller SEQUESTRADA

Outsider Pictures and Strand Releasing announce the U.S. theatrical and VOD release of Sequestrada, the debut feature by climate-change expert and producer Sabrina McCormick, co-directed by Soopum Sohn, starring and executive produced by Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and HBO's Watchmen) and also starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire).

The timely and urgent environmental thriller on the devastation of the Brazilian Amazon, opens on Friday, November 15 at Village East Cinema in New York City, followed by its VOD release on Tuesday, December 17.

Sequestrada follows Kamodjara and her father, Cristiano, members of the Arara, an Amazonian indigenous tribe. When they leave their reservation to protest a dam that will displace their people, Kamodjara is separated from her family and kidnapped by traffickers.

Roberto, an indigenous agency bureaucrat overseeing a report that could change everything, is under pressure to support the dam's construction. Thomas, an American investor in the dam, makes his way to Brazil to sway Roberto's opinion. The film tells the story of how these three lives intertwine against a backdrop of geopolitics and environmental disaster.

Sequestrada was shot on location in Brazil and is based on the real-life event of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam, which is displacing the Arara-who have lived along the Amazon River for countless generations. The film, which had its world premiere at the Beijing Film Festival, deftly incorporates the experiences of local non-professional actors to tell a gripping local story of global consequences.





