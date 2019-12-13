MEAN GIRLS Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow for Run at Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is has announced that tickets for the New Orleans premiere of the First National Tour of Mean Girls will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-will be coming to the Saenger Theatre from March 17-22, 2020. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Mean Girls is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Tickets for Mean Girls start at $30. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 15 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

Mean Girls will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from March 17-22, 2020.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"Audiences will enjoy seeing the pop culture classic, Mean Girls, in a whole new light - as a musical," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "At Hancock Whitney, we proudly support the arts and are thrilled for people from across the Gulf South to experience this hit show as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series."

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune said "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine calls the show "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News said Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And, Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.





