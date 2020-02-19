Lorelei Ensemble Premieres Julia Wolfe's HER STORY

Nationally acclaimed Boston-based vocal artists Lorelei Ensemble announces the 2020-2021 premiere performances of composer Julia Wolfe's Her Story, a 40-minute piece for orchestra and women's vocal ensemble, co-commissioned and co-presented by the Nashville Symphony led by Giancarlo Guerrero (Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00pm; Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:00pm; and Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8:00pm), the San Francisco Symphony led by conductor Giancarlo Guerrero (Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00pm and Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8:00pm), the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Marin Alsop (Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00pm and Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00pm), the National Symphony Orchestra led by Gianandrea Noseda (Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:00pm; Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:00pm; and Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 8:00pm), and the Boston Symphony Orchestra (Dates To Be Announced in Spring 2020). The world premiere performances with the Nashville Symphony will be recorded for a forthcoming album release on Naxos.

Written for Lorelei Ensemble to commemorate the centennial of the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, Her Story is the latest in a series of Wolfe's compositions highlighting monumental and turbulent moments in American history and culture. That the piece is having its world premiere in Nashville is no accident: Tennessee was the 36th and final state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment, and the world premiere comes mere weeks after the centennial of the August 18, 1920 ratification vote. NPR describes Julia Wolfe as "our labor documentarian, tackling historic issues that resonate today... By marrying history and music, Wolfe forces us to look to our past to protect our future." The immersive, visual performances will be directed by Anne Kauffman with scenic and lighting design by Jeff Sugg, costumes by Marion Talan, and produced by Bang on a Can.

"Though we have yet to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, women have been battling for equality from the beginning of the nation," writes Wolfe. "Her Story captures the passion and perseverance of women refusing subordination, demanding representation, and challenging the prejudice and power structures that have limited women's voices. The dynamic vocal artists of Lorelei Ensemble team up with 5 major American orchestras to tell this important yet much neglected thread of American political history."

The impetus of the piece stemmed from Lorelei Ensemble Artistic Director Beth Willer's longstanding admiration of Wolfe's work. She highlights the composition's importance in this particular moment in our history, stating, "I have been absolutely captivated by the work of Julia Wolfe since conducting her Pulitzer-prize winning work, Anthracite Fields, in 2017. Her ability to uncover and curate the diverse voices surrounding both common and spectacular events in the history of our great nation makes her an ideal creator and collaborator for this project. I envision this piece as a celebration of the power and influence of American women in achieving equality and justice for all American citizens, slated for premiere upon the centenary of the first women's vote (November 2, 1920). It is an incredible opportunity to work with Julia on a project that is sure to make a lasting impact, both artistically and culturally."

Her Story was co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Nashville Symphony, the National Symphony, and the San Francisco Symphony and with the generous support of Linda and Stuart Nelson.

Performance Details

Nashville Symphony

Lorelei Ensemble

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00pm

Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:00pm

Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8:00pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center | 1 Symphony Place | Nashville, TN

Tickets: Single tickets go on sale July 17, 2020 at 10am CT.

Ticket Link: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/herstory

Program:

Joan Tower - Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman

SiHyun Uhm - Ladybug in the Room

Florence Price - Piano Concerto

Karen Walwyn, piano

Julia Wolfe - Her Story [World Premiere, NSO Co-Commission]

San Francisco Symphony

Lorelei Ensemble

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00pm

Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8:00pm

Davies Symphony Hall | 201 Van Ness Ave. | San Francisco, CA

Tickets: Single tickets go on sale July 10, 2020 at 10am PT.

Ticket Link: https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2020-21/The-Fight-For-Equality-Julia-Wolfe-Florence-Pr

Program:

Florence Price - Piano Concerto

Aaron Diehl, piano

Julia Wolfe - Her Story [West Coast Premiere, SFO Co-Commission]

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Lorelei Ensemble

Marin Alsop, conductor

Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00pm

Symphony Center | 220 S Michigan Ave | Chicago, IL

Tickets: Single tickets go on sale August 12, 2020.

Ticket Link: https://order.cso.org/10730/10795

Program:

Jessie Montgomery - Starburst

Rachmaninov - Symphonic Dances

Julia Wolfe - Her Story [Midwest Premiere, CSO Co-Commission]

National Symphony Orchestra

Lorelei Ensemble

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:00pm

Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 8:00pm

Kennedy Center | 2700 F St. NW | Washington, D.C.

Tickets: Tickets on sale July 21, 2020 at 10am ET

Ticket Link: https://www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2020-2021/noseda-lorelei_71903/

Program:

Julia Wolfe - Her Story [D.C. Premiere, NSO Co-Commission]

Rimsky-Korsakov - Scheherazade

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Dates To Be Announced in Spring 2020





