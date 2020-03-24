LES MISERABLES National Tour Will Be Put on Pause Until the End of July

The National Tour of Les Miserables has announced via the show's official Twitter that the tour has been postponed until the end of July.

See the tweets below:

[1/3] Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and the effect it has had on our industry in venues across the country, the producers will be pausing the Les Misérables North American tour until the end of July 2020. pic.twitter.com/b1SOJ3rU8i - Les Misérables US (@LesMizUS) March 24, 2020

[2/3] If you purchased tickets to these affected performances, please contact your point of purchase for new engagement timing, ticket policies and any additional questions. - Les Misérables US (@LesMizUS) March 24, 2020

[3/3] The Les Misérables producers thank you for your patience during this time. We look forward to returning to the road very soon. - Les Misérables US (@LesMizUS) March 24, 2020

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.





