Jimmy Buffet's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Visit Hershey Theatre

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make - and the people we become - once we've had a change in latitude. Hershey Theatre is pleased to announce that Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" will come to Hershey, Pa., for two performances on Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), "Escape To Margaritaville" is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.