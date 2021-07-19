Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jimmy Buffet's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Visit Hershey Theatre

pixeltracker

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all – and stay to find something they never expected.

Jul. 19, 2021  
Jimmy Buffet's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Visit Hershey Theatre

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make - and the people we become - once we've had a change in latitude. Hershey Theatre is pleased to announce that Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" will come to Hershey, Pa., for two performances on Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), "Escape To Margaritaville" is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.


Related Articles View More NationalTours Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Austin Scott
Austin Scott
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham

More Hot Stories For You

  • Drag Superstars Ginger Minj & Jinkx Monsoon Join XANADU National Tour
  • Cast Members From ALADDIN National Tour Present TO TEXAS, FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE: A BENEFIT CONCERT
  • Jimmy Smagula Joins Cast of National Tour of LES MISERABLES
  • Photo Flash: It's a Whole New World On Tour with Disney's ALADDIN
  • Stephen Christopher Anthony to Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Tour Beginning This September
  • TOOTSIE to Launch National Tour in 2020; West End, Australia, and Japan Productions Announced!