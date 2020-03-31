All Performances of ALADDIN Cancelled at the Kansas City Music Hall

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  
All Performances of ALADDIN Cancelled at the Kansas City Music Hall

Due to the growing concern over COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, all performances of Disney's ALADDIN scheduled April 15 - 26, 2020 at the Kansas City Music Hall have been cancelled.

If you are a Season Member, please look for an email in the coming days with your options. If you are not a Season Member you will be automatically refunded your ticket purchase. Please allow for up to 60 days for the credit to appear on your account. Contact your original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds.

They thank you for your patience and continued support.



