A BRONX TALE is Coming to the Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion will welcome the North American Tour of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL to Sioux Falls on February 8-10 for three performances. The show features 2015 "American Idol" winner Nick Fradiani as one of the lead cast members.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in spring 2016. A BRONX TALE opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar® winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, will feature tour direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, "A Bronx Tale," written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off-Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show on Broadway A BRONX TALE in the 2007-08 season.

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion, said, "A BRONX TALE is the perfect feel good musical - singing, dancing and gangsters! You will see yourself in this musical as you follow the journey of a young man growing up and the difficult choices he has to make."

2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will play Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina and George Vickers V as Tyrone.

The ensemble features Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Harrison Drake, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Daniel Rosenbaum, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams and Nathan Wright.

To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.





