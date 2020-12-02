Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; South Jackson Civic Center Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Nashville!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Seal - Motlow Community College/ South Jackson Civic Center 43%

Shawn Whitsell 13%

Nancy Allen 7%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Company of Tullahoma 50%

Nashville Ballet 25%

Millennium Dance Complex 9%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 28%

SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 14%

1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Waffle House 35%

Chaffin's Barn 20%

Melting Pot 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 31%

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 18%

Nashville Children's Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

PACT - Performing Arts for Children and Teens - South Jackson Civic Center 57%

Nashville Children's Theatre 17%

Theater Bug 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Anne Wonder - LION WITCH & THE WARDROBE - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 21%

Melissa Hendricks - PIRATES OF PENEZANCE JR - South Jackson Civic Center - 2020 19%

Anne Wonder - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 19%

Dancer Of The Decade

Olivia Anderson - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 22%

Molly Georges - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 19%

Anna Perry - EVITA - Studio Tenn - 2016 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 28%

Emily Orris - CLUE, THE MUSICAL - Franklin Co. High School - 2020 15%

Matt Logan - EVITA - Studio Tenn - 2016 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Greg Gressel - ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 29%

Erik Petersen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 21%

Rosie Graham/ Janet Patterson - 12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 11%

Favorite Social Media

South Jackson Civic Center 55%

Studio Tenn 13%

The Theater Bug 7%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Nashville Ballet 51%

Jamie Eskind and Family 23%

Conversations at OZ 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Scott Leathers - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 35%

Scott Leathers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - TPAC - 2019 19%

Pat Mannle - NEWSIES - Cookeville High School - 2019 16%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Whitsell - 23/1 - Destiny Theatre Experience - 2019 26%

Cori Ann Laemell - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 21%

Idris Goodwin - GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Lauren Rogers - ROMEO AND JULIET - Tullahoma High School - 2020 12%

Samantha Watters - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 11%

Doreen Schulz - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 41%

SISTER ACT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 11%

AUNTIE CLAUSE - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 21%

ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 21%

RED VELVET CAKE WARS - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 31%

Erica Petersen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 17%

Cynthia Laughlin - SWEENEY TODD - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Joanna Staub - MOCKINGBIRD - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 45%

David Weinstein - Hans Christian Andersen - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2020 30%

David Weinstein - RETURN TO SENDER - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Jackson Civic Center 55%

Nashville Children's Theatre 18%

Studio Tenn 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Metro Arts 36%

OZ Arts Nashville 30%

Cookeville Performing Arts Center 27%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Emily Orris - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 16%

Samantha Watters - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 16%

Megan Murphy Chambers 2020 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 29%

Peggy Burton - South Jackson Civic Center 24%

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 19%

